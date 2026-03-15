Dhanush Lauds G V Prakash For Scoring Music For Free For Ken Karunas's 'Youth'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Ace actor, director and producer Dhanush has now praised two-time National Award winning music director G V Prakash for offering to score music for free for actor Ken Karunas's first film as director 'Youth'.

Participating in the audio launch event of the film, Dhanush told G V Prakash "Everybody will have it (referring to money), but they will not have the heart to give it (to others). You need to have a heart to give to others. Although you might have got to know Ken through me or through Karunas, you need to have a (generous) heart to say you will score music for free for his film. Not everybody has it. My appreciation to G V Prakash for not limiting friendship to just words but by showing it in his actions."

Dhanush then went on to tell G V Prakash, "You are an address for this film. Just like how Yuvan Shankar Raja was an address to the superhit film 'Thulluvadho Illamai', you are an address to this film. I thank you on Ken's behalf for that."

Actor and director Ken Karunaas has now disclosed how two-time National Award winning music director G V Prakash came to his aid by not taking any salary to score the music of his debut directorial 'Youth'.

It may be recalled that Ken Karunas had, in an earlier interview to a media publication, said that they had wanted a big music director for his upcoming film. "I told G V Prakash anna how nobody had any faith in my vision. He heard the script and scored the music, reimposing faith in me," the actor-turned-director said and disclosed that the music director did not take any money for scoring music for his film.

For the unaware, Ken Karunaas, whose performances in the Dhanush-starrer 'Asuran' and 'Viduthalai 2' came in for widespread acclaim, is turning not just a hero but also a director with this upcoming film.

The film, apart from Ken Karunaas, will also feature actors Anisma Anil Kumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Vicky and music by National Award winner G V Prakash Kumar.

Nash has handled the editing work of the film, which has art direction by Ramu Thangaraj. Kavya Sriram, the exclusive costume designer of Tamil star Dhanush, is working as the costume designer for this film.

Set against a school backdrop, the film has been produced by Karuppiah C. Ram, Kali Rajkumar and Sulochana Kumar under the banners of Parvatha Entertainment and Street Boy Studio on a grand budget.