Prince William Shares Unseen Photo With Princess Diana To Mark Mother's Day, Says 'Remembering My Mother Every Day'

MENAFN - Live Mint) On 15 March, the UK is celebrating Mother's Day, a day to remember mothers and the role they play in our lives. On this occasion, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, also shared a previously unseen image of him with his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash.

The photograph, which was shared from the family's private collection, showed the late Princess Diana with William, who was then a two-year-old. The mother-son duo, in this 1984 photograph, can be seen in a field of flowers, and according to reports, the photograph was taken at the family's main home at Highgrove, Gloucestershire.

Sharing the photograph on his social media, William wrote,“Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother's Day.”

The Royal Family's X account also shared a Mother's Day message accompanied by a selection of photos. In one of the images, the late Queen Elizabeth II can be seen sitting on a bench with current King Charles III and his sister Anne.

In another image, the late queen was pictured with the Queen Mother. Another one showed Camilla with her late mother, Rosalind Shand.

Prince of Wales' kids make cards for Diana

According to a Sky News report, the Prince of Wales previously said that his own kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, make cards every year to remember their "Granny Diana". In 2021, Kensington Palace shared the cards, which included handwritten heartfelt messages from the children of the Prince of Wales. Charlotte, who was five years old then, wrote, "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love, Charlotte."

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The Prince of Wales was 15 years old, and Prince Harry was 12, when their mother, the late Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 in Paris. Diana, who was 36 years old at the time, was in a car with her friend Dodi Fayed. The Mercedes, reportedly, went out of control at high speed as it entered an underground tunnel.

Mother's Day celebrations in the UK

In the UK, Mother's Day is celebrated on a different date than in many other countries. While it is internationally celebrated on the second Sunday of May, it is celebrated in March. According to a BBC report, its origins in the UK date back to the Middle Ages, when the celebrations were less focused on mothers and were more about their homes and "mother churches."

The report notes that centuries ago, people who had moved away from their hometowns would return to visit their mother church, the church where they had been baptised or regularly attended services, on the fourth Sunday of the Christian season of Lent. Over time, this custom came to be known as Mothering Sunday.

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Mothering Sunday is linked with the lunar-based church calendar and is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which is three weeks before Easter Sunday. It is usually celebrated in March or April.