Ukrainian Skier Oleksandra Kononova Wins Bronze At 2026 Paralympics

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kononova finished 1 minute 17.6 seconds behind the winner, Ukrinform reports.

Overall, three Ukrainian athletes finished in the top five of the race: Liudmyla Liashenko placed fourth, while Iryna Bui finished fifth.

For Kononova, this is her fifth medal at the 2026 Paralympic Games. The Ukrainian athlete also won three medals in para-biathlon, and the day before she became a silver medalist in the mixed relay of para cross-country skiing.

The 20 km race was won by Sydney Peterson of the United States with a time of 47:25.8. Second place went to Vilde Nilsen of Norway, who finished 1 minute 13.9 seconds behind the winner.

Family of Ukrainian champion forced to remove national symbols at– Sushkevych

As reported earlier, the Ukraine Paralympic Team will boycott the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympics.

Currently, Ukraine has 18 Paralympic medals at the Games – three gold, seven silver, and eight bronze.

Photo: Facebook/NationalSportsCommitteeOfTheDisabledOfUkraine