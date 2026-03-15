Ukrainian Skier Oleksandra Kononova Wins Bronze At 2026 Paralympics
Overall, three Ukrainian athletes finished in the top five of the race: Liudmyla Liashenko placed fourth, while Iryna Bui finished fifth.
For Kononova, this is her fifth medal at the 2026 Paralympic Games. The Ukrainian athlete also won three medals in para-biathlon, and the day before she became a silver medalist in the mixed relay of para cross-country skiing.
The 20 km race was won by Sydney Peterson of the United States with a time of 47:25.8. Second place went to Vilde Nilsen of Norway, who finished 1 minute 13.9 seconds behind the winner.Read also: Family of Ukrainian champion forced to remove national symbols at Paralympics – Sushkevych
As reported earlier, the Ukraine Paralympic Team will boycott the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympics.
Currently, Ukraine has 18 Paralympic medals at the Games – three gold, seven silver, and eight bronze.
Photo: Facebook/NationalSportsCommitteeOfTheDisabledOfUkraine
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