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Ukrainian Skier Oleksandra Kononova Wins Bronze At 2026 Paralympics

Ukrainian Skier Oleksandra Kononova Wins Bronze At 2026 Paralympics


2026-03-15 10:03:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kononova finished 1 minute 17.6 seconds behind the winner, Ukrinform reports.

Overall, three Ukrainian athletes finished in the top five of the race: Liudmyla Liashenko placed fourth, while Iryna Bui finished fifth.

For Kononova, this is her fifth medal at the 2026 Paralympic Games. The Ukrainian athlete also won three medals in para-biathlon, and the day before she became a silver medalist in the mixed relay of para cross-country skiing.

The 20 km race was won by Sydney Peterson of the United States with a time of 47:25.8. Second place went to Vilde Nilsen of Norway, who finished 1 minute 13.9 seconds behind the winner.

Read also: Family of Ukrainian champion forced to remove national symbols at Paralympics – Sushkevych

As reported earlier, the Ukraine Paralympic Team will boycott the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympics.

Currently, Ukraine has 18 Paralympic medals at the Games – three gold, seven silver, and eight bronze.

Photo: Facebook/NationalSportsCommitteeOfTheDisabledOfUkraine

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UkrinForm

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