Parineeti Chopra Calls Husband Raghav Chadha, Her 'Hero' For Raising Important Issue In Parliament

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in the streaming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', has heaped praise on her husband Raghav Chadha for raising an important issue in the upper house of the Parliament.

On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and re-shared a video in which her husband can be seen talking about menstrual hygiene in the Rajya Sabha.

During a speech in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha raised concerns about menstrual hygiene and the persistent stigma surrounding periods in India. He pointed out that a large number of girls still miss school during menstruation due to the lack of access to sanitary pads, clean water, proper sanitation facilities, and privacy. He stressed that menstruation is a natural biological process, yet social taboos and silence have turned it into a subject of shame and discomfort for many girls and women.

He further emphasized that menstrual hygiene should not be seen as charity or a favour, but as a fundamental issue linked to health, education, equality, and dignity for more than 35 crore women and girls in the country. According to Chadha, true social progress will only be achieved when every girl can manage menstruation with dignity and talk about it openly without fear, stigma, or embarrassment.

Parineeti called Raghav, her 'hero', for bringing attention to an important issue, and for working towards a solution.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen in Thailand attending a family wedding. The couple decided to make the most of their time in the land of mango sticks.

Parineeti treated her Instagram family with fun glimpses from their recent family getaway using the caption, "In the land of mango sticky rice, without a single photo of mango sticky rice. JK some chill time in Chinatown, followed by a divine family wedding. Double win (sic)”.

The primary picture in the post featured Parineeti and Raghav posing together against a vibrant backdrop. In another still, we see the couple facing the camera with Raghav's mother. Towards the end of the album, the 'Chamkila' actress decided to provide a sneak peek into the family wedding, for which they had traveled to Thailand.