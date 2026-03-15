Trinamool Govt Raises Honorarium For Purohits And Muezzins Ahead Of Poll Date Announcement For West Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) Nearly hours before the formal issuance of Assembly polls notification for West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, announced a hike in monthly honorariums for purohits and muezzins.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Banerjee made the announcement to increase the monthly honorariums by Rs 500.

"I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month," she said.

The Chief Minister also told, "At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the state government."

According to Chief Minister Banerjee, the West Bengal government is committed to ensure they receive recognition and support from the administration.

"We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and every tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve," she said.

Over the years, the Mamata Banerjee-led state government on regular intervals increased the monthly honorariums for purohits and muezzins.

The latest hike came nearly hours prior to the Election Commission announced the poll notification for West Bengal and other three states.

As Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect as soon as the poll notification is issued, governments in poll-bound states is barred from making any fresh announcement for the welfare of the people.

However, by making the announcement before the poll notification is issued, the state government has ensured that it does not fall into MCC violation.

The Election Commission officials announced the poll notification for West Bengal and other states at the press conference in Delhi at 4 p.m.

Once the notification is issued, MCC comes into effect at once.