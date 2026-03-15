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Kuwait Downs Five Drones Amid Rising Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s National Guard Command reported Sunday that its forces intercepted five drones over a zone under their security responsibility, amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The command stated via social media that the drones were neutralized within the past 24 hours as part of measures to protect key sites, reinforce security, and counter potential threats. No specific details were provided about the locations of the interceptions.
The public was reminded to adhere to safety and security guidelines issued by relevant authorities. The origin of the drones has not been disclosed.
The statement emphasized that the National Guard, working alongside the army, police, and fire services, is fully equipped to respond to any threats that could compromise national security.
The drone interceptions come amid heightened hostilities in the region. Since joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, which reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tensions have escalated. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
The command stated via social media that the drones were neutralized within the past 24 hours as part of measures to protect key sites, reinforce security, and counter potential threats. No specific details were provided about the locations of the interceptions.
The public was reminded to adhere to safety and security guidelines issued by relevant authorities. The origin of the drones has not been disclosed.
The statement emphasized that the National Guard, working alongside the army, police, and fire services, is fully equipped to respond to any threats that could compromise national security.
The drone interceptions come amid heightened hostilities in the region. Since joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, which reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tensions have escalated. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
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