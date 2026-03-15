Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Dhurandhar, The Kerala Story? Actor Calls Them 'FALSE And FAKE Films'

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently made a major statement about Hindi films. He said that 'false and fake films' are being made in the industry these days.

At an NDTV event, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed that many 'fake' and 'false' films are being produced in Bollywood, sparking a massive debate online.Siddiqui's comments have led to discussions about narrative-driven and propaganda films, with many questioning the authenticity of recent cinematic releases.Without naming any movie, Nawazuddin's remarks were quickly linked by social media users to the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.Along with 'Dhurandhar,' users also speculated that Siddiqui's jab at 'fake films' was aimed at controversial movies like 'The Kerala Story' and its sequel.The actor's statement has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising his honesty while others have criticized him and challenged him to produce authentic films.