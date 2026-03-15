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Men’s Hockey and Swimming Champions Crowned At Ramadan Sports Festival 2026
(MENAFN- Aspire Zone Foundation) 27 February 2026 – Doha, Qatar
The Men’s Hockey Championship concluded after 4 days of exciting competition held on the five-a-side football pitches from 23 to 26 February, as part of the Ramadan Sports Festival 2026 organized by Aspire Zone Foundation, in cooperation with the Qatar Hockey Federation.
The tournament featured 10 teams divided into 2 groups, showcasing high technical standards and reflecting the growing popularity of the sport in Qatar.
In the semi-finals, Lusail secured a spot in the final after defeating BHA Club 8–5 in a competitive match that was decided by Lusail’s strong second-half attacking performance. In the other semi-final, Mesaieed overcame Motom 10–6, demonstrating tactical superiority and efficient use of space to reach the final.
In the third-place playoff, BHA Club edged Motom 8–7 in a tightly contested encounter to claim the bronze medal.
The final delivered a thrilling showdown between Mesaieed and Lusail, with both teams exchanging the lead in a marathon contest. Mesaieed ultimately secured a dramatic 9–8 victory to claim the championship title, while Lusail finished as runners-up after an impressive campaign.
Individual Awards
•Best Player of the Tournament: Tarek Nazeer
•Top Goal Scorer: Abdo Mostafa
•Best Goalkeeper: Ahmed Al-Abdulrahman
•Best Emerging Player: Naseer Al-Absi
•Best Player of the Final: Mohammed Omar
The award ceremony was attended by Mr. Yousef Al-Sulaiti, Tournament Director; Mr. Hamad Saeed Al-Sahouti, Head of Hockey; and Mr. Idris Mohammed Al-Sharshani, Events Director.
Mr. Al-Sulaiti praised the tournament’s technical and organizational success, highlighting the elevated level of competition and the high scoring rate throughout the matches. He emphasized that including hockey in the festival reflects the Foundation’s commitment to diversifying sports offerings and expanding participation, while expressing aspirations to further develop the event in future editions.
Following the conclusion of the men’s competition, the Women’s Hockey Championship is set to begin from 28 February to 2 March on the five-a-side pitches.
Swimming Competition Concludes
The swimming competitions concluded on 26 February at the Hamad Aquatic Center, organized by the Qatar Swimming Association. The event featured wide participation across various age groups, with results determined according to the FINA points system.
Outstanding performances were recorded across age categories:
•6–7 Years: Bella Bengol (Sports Castle Centre) – 273 points
•8–9 Years: Yikun Liu (Vortex Swimming Club) – 655 points
•10 Years: Baya Kouki (Vortex Swimming Club) – 483 points
•11 Years: Nadine Harb (Vortex Swimming Club) – 1,200 points
•12 Years: Lilliana Millen (Vortex Swimming Club) – 1,343 points
•13–14 Years: Hilm Wissam (Vortex Swimming Club) – 920 points
•15–16 Years: Miley Colaco – 976 points
•17 Years & Above: Nikol Antun – 774 points
The medal ceremony was attended by Mr. Rashid Khalid Al-Mohannadi, Board Member of the Qatar Swimming Association and National Teams Director, along with Mr. Idris Mohammed Al-Sharshani, Events Director.
High Excitement in the Embassies Football Tournament
The Embassies Football Championship continues to deliver thrilling action on Pitch No. (4), bringing together 24 teams representing various embassies and communities in a celebration of sport and cultural diversity running from 22 February to 6 March.
Teams were divided into eight groups of three, with the top two from each group advancing to the Round of 16, adding intensity to every match from the outset.
Notable Day Five results included:
•Syria defeated Thailand 12–0 (Group Five).
•Iraq overcame Togo 6–0 (Group Six).
•Sudan beat Somalia 7–5 in a highly competitive encounter (Group Seven).
Road to the Quarter-Finals
Attention now turns to three decisive fixtures on Day Seven:
•Jordan vs. Mali (9:00 PM – Group Three)
•Algeria vs. India (10:00 PM – Group Four)
•Ghana vs. Thailand (11:00 PM – Group Five)
The preliminary round continues until 1 March. The Round of 16 will be held on 2 and 3 March, quarter-finals on 4 March, semi-finals on 5 March, and the grand final on 6 March.
Aspetar Football Championship
The Aspetar Football Championship 2026 continues on Pitch No. (5), featuring six teams divided into two groups of three.
Group One: Aspire Warriors, Aspetar United, Nova FC
Group Two: Aspire Falcons, Athlete Relations, Kark FC
In a standout result from Day Two, Nova FC secured a commanding 9–0 victory over Aspire Warriors, earning their first three points and drawing level with Aspetar United, while Aspire Warriors exited the competition without points after two consecutive losses.
In Group Two, Aspire Falcons maintained their strong form with a 3–2 win over Kark FC, reaching six points and topping the group, while Kark FC remained without points.
The preliminary round concludes today with two decisive fixtures:
•Aspetar United vs. Nova FC (9:30 PM) – to determine group winner and runner-up (both already qualified for the semi-finals).
•Athlete Relations vs. Kark FC (10:30 PM) – to determine the second semi-final qualifier from Group Two.
The Men’s Hockey Championship concluded after 4 days of exciting competition held on the five-a-side football pitches from 23 to 26 February, as part of the Ramadan Sports Festival 2026 organized by Aspire Zone Foundation, in cooperation with the Qatar Hockey Federation.
The tournament featured 10 teams divided into 2 groups, showcasing high technical standards and reflecting the growing popularity of the sport in Qatar.
In the semi-finals, Lusail secured a spot in the final after defeating BHA Club 8–5 in a competitive match that was decided by Lusail’s strong second-half attacking performance. In the other semi-final, Mesaieed overcame Motom 10–6, demonstrating tactical superiority and efficient use of space to reach the final.
In the third-place playoff, BHA Club edged Motom 8–7 in a tightly contested encounter to claim the bronze medal.
The final delivered a thrilling showdown between Mesaieed and Lusail, with both teams exchanging the lead in a marathon contest. Mesaieed ultimately secured a dramatic 9–8 victory to claim the championship title, while Lusail finished as runners-up after an impressive campaign.
Individual Awards
•Best Player of the Tournament: Tarek Nazeer
•Top Goal Scorer: Abdo Mostafa
•Best Goalkeeper: Ahmed Al-Abdulrahman
•Best Emerging Player: Naseer Al-Absi
•Best Player of the Final: Mohammed Omar
The award ceremony was attended by Mr. Yousef Al-Sulaiti, Tournament Director; Mr. Hamad Saeed Al-Sahouti, Head of Hockey; and Mr. Idris Mohammed Al-Sharshani, Events Director.
Mr. Al-Sulaiti praised the tournament’s technical and organizational success, highlighting the elevated level of competition and the high scoring rate throughout the matches. He emphasized that including hockey in the festival reflects the Foundation’s commitment to diversifying sports offerings and expanding participation, while expressing aspirations to further develop the event in future editions.
Following the conclusion of the men’s competition, the Women’s Hockey Championship is set to begin from 28 February to 2 March on the five-a-side pitches.
Swimming Competition Concludes
The swimming competitions concluded on 26 February at the Hamad Aquatic Center, organized by the Qatar Swimming Association. The event featured wide participation across various age groups, with results determined according to the FINA points system.
Outstanding performances were recorded across age categories:
•6–7 Years: Bella Bengol (Sports Castle Centre) – 273 points
•8–9 Years: Yikun Liu (Vortex Swimming Club) – 655 points
•10 Years: Baya Kouki (Vortex Swimming Club) – 483 points
•11 Years: Nadine Harb (Vortex Swimming Club) – 1,200 points
•12 Years: Lilliana Millen (Vortex Swimming Club) – 1,343 points
•13–14 Years: Hilm Wissam (Vortex Swimming Club) – 920 points
•15–16 Years: Miley Colaco – 976 points
•17 Years & Above: Nikol Antun – 774 points
The medal ceremony was attended by Mr. Rashid Khalid Al-Mohannadi, Board Member of the Qatar Swimming Association and National Teams Director, along with Mr. Idris Mohammed Al-Sharshani, Events Director.
High Excitement in the Embassies Football Tournament
The Embassies Football Championship continues to deliver thrilling action on Pitch No. (4), bringing together 24 teams representing various embassies and communities in a celebration of sport and cultural diversity running from 22 February to 6 March.
Teams were divided into eight groups of three, with the top two from each group advancing to the Round of 16, adding intensity to every match from the outset.
Notable Day Five results included:
•Syria defeated Thailand 12–0 (Group Five).
•Iraq overcame Togo 6–0 (Group Six).
•Sudan beat Somalia 7–5 in a highly competitive encounter (Group Seven).
Road to the Quarter-Finals
Attention now turns to three decisive fixtures on Day Seven:
•Jordan vs. Mali (9:00 PM – Group Three)
•Algeria vs. India (10:00 PM – Group Four)
•Ghana vs. Thailand (11:00 PM – Group Five)
The preliminary round continues until 1 March. The Round of 16 will be held on 2 and 3 March, quarter-finals on 4 March, semi-finals on 5 March, and the grand final on 6 March.
Aspetar Football Championship
The Aspetar Football Championship 2026 continues on Pitch No. (5), featuring six teams divided into two groups of three.
Group One: Aspire Warriors, Aspetar United, Nova FC
Group Two: Aspire Falcons, Athlete Relations, Kark FC
In a standout result from Day Two, Nova FC secured a commanding 9–0 victory over Aspire Warriors, earning their first three points and drawing level with Aspetar United, while Aspire Warriors exited the competition without points after two consecutive losses.
In Group Two, Aspire Falcons maintained their strong form with a 3–2 win over Kark FC, reaching six points and topping the group, while Kark FC remained without points.
The preliminary round concludes today with two decisive fixtures:
•Aspetar United vs. Nova FC (9:30 PM) – to determine group winner and runner-up (both already qualified for the semi-finals).
•Athlete Relations vs. Kark FC (10:30 PM) – to determine the second semi-final qualifier from Group Two.
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