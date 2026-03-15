Zelensky Reaches Agreement With Macron To Test New System Against Ballistic Missiles This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this while speaking with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"During the meeting with Emmanuel, the most important and main topic of discussion was precisely the alternative [to the Patriot systems] in the context of air defense systems. SAMP/T is currently the only alternative in Europe. This year we will see whether the new SAMP/T systems can shoot down ballistic missiles. This year we will receive a system that we will test against ballistic missiles. So if it works, it will become good long-term assistance," Zelensky said.

He also noted that if SAMP/T proves effective, Ukraine will be first in line to receive the new systems.

"If we succeed together with the French and are able to shoot down ballistic missiles, this will be the first such alternative. And of course, Emmanuel and I are agreeing that Ukraine will be first in this queue. Because as soon as they start shooting down ballistic missiles, there will immediately be a line. Therefore, my main task was to agree that we test it together with them and that we will be first in line. For now, I do not see other alternatives," he said.

Russian spring offensive campaign fails – Zelensky

As reported earlier, Zelensky visited France on March 13. One of the key topics was strengthening Ukraine's air defense system and combat aviation. The President assured that in this direction "steps and specific decisions have been identified that can produce strong results."

In November 2025, Macron stated that new SAMP/T air defense systems could be deployed in Ukraine as early as 2026.

Photo: Office of the President