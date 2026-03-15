Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alia Bhatt's Birthday Special Top 20 Superhit Songs


2026-03-15 05:00:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

On the birthday of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, fans celebrate the actress who delivered some of the most memorable songs of the last decade. From youthful college anthems to powerful dance numbers and romantic hits, her film songs continue to trend across playlists and celebrations.

MENAFN15032026007385015968ID1110862667



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search