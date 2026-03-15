Alia Bhatt's Birthday Special Top 20 Superhit Songs

On the birthday of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, fans celebrate the actress who delivered some of the most memorable songs of the last decade. From youthful college anthems to powerful dance numbers and romantic hits, her film songs continue to trend across playlists and celebrations.

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