403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Warns Russia Using Mideast War to Amplify Destruction in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of using the ongoing war in the Middle East as an opportunity to inflict “even greater destruction” in Ukraine.
He emphasized that Ukraine requires air-defence systems regardless of external conflicts, noting that the US-Israeli war with Iran has led to the extensive use of air-defence missiles to counter retaliatory attacks.
Zelensky’s remarks followed another large-scale Russian aerial bombardment overnight into Saturday, which reportedly killed at least five people. He said approximately 500 drones and missiles were launched during the latest assault, and although most were intercepted, the strikes still caused casualties and damage across the country.
“The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, but unfortunately there were also direct hits on and damage to ordinary residential buildings, schools, and civilian businesses,” Zelensky stated. Ukrainian officials reported four deaths in the Kyiv region and multiple injuries.
A subsequent Russian strike on a residential area near Zaporizhzhia reportedly killed one person and wounded 18 others. While the 430 drones and 68 missiles used do not represent the largest attack Ukraine has endured, Zelensky said it ranks among the more significant bombardments in recent months.
Writing on social media, Zelensky warned: “Russia will try to exploit the war in the Middle East to cause even greater destruction here in Europe, in Ukraine.” He also stressed that the attacks highlight to Kyiv’s partners the “daily necessity” of air-defence systems, urging them to provide additional support as quickly as possible.
He emphasized that Ukraine requires air-defence systems regardless of external conflicts, noting that the US-Israeli war with Iran has led to the extensive use of air-defence missiles to counter retaliatory attacks.
Zelensky’s remarks followed another large-scale Russian aerial bombardment overnight into Saturday, which reportedly killed at least five people. He said approximately 500 drones and missiles were launched during the latest assault, and although most were intercepted, the strikes still caused casualties and damage across the country.
“The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, but unfortunately there were also direct hits on and damage to ordinary residential buildings, schools, and civilian businesses,” Zelensky stated. Ukrainian officials reported four deaths in the Kyiv region and multiple injuries.
A subsequent Russian strike on a residential area near Zaporizhzhia reportedly killed one person and wounded 18 others. While the 430 drones and 68 missiles used do not represent the largest attack Ukraine has endured, Zelensky said it ranks among the more significant bombardments in recent months.
Writing on social media, Zelensky warned: “Russia will try to exploit the war in the Middle East to cause even greater destruction here in Europe, in Ukraine.” He also stressed that the attacks highlight to Kyiv’s partners the “daily necessity” of air-defence systems, urging them to provide additional support as quickly as possible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment