Doha Equestrian Tour Facilitates Safe Return Of 147 Horses To Europe

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a rapid and carefully coordinated operation, the Doha Equestrian Tour (DET) successfully transported 147 competition horses from Doha to Europe via two emergency flights, ensuring the safe return of all animals and teams amid exceptional regional circumstances.

The flights departed for Liege, Belgium, carrying 74 horses on the first flight and 73 on the second, along with accompanying personnel. The entire relocation from approvals to departure was completed in just 36 hours, following intensive coordination between the Tour's organizing committee, national authorities and operational partners.

With commercial flights temporarily suspended from Hamad International Airport, the Tour also implemented additional logistics solutions to support trainers and crew members unable to board the emergency flights.

Ground transportation was arranged from Doha to Riyadh and Oman, allowing teams to travel onward and reunite with their horses in Europe.

The complex transfer required extensive veterinary clearances, international transport documentation and operational coordination with key partners including Qatar Airways Cargo and multiple government authorities. Organisers emphasised that horse welfare and participant safety remained the top priority throughout the process.

Doha Equestrian Tour Event Director Mohammed Jaber Al-Khayarin

According to Event Director Mohammed Jaber Al-Khayarin, transporting horses is inherently complex, but the situation demanded exceptional teamwork and swift coordination across multiple entities.

Thanks to pre-established risk management protocols and emergency procedures, the operation was executed smoothly despite the extraordinary circumstances.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to all official partners and relevant authorities who contributed to the successful and safe transport of the horses,” said Al-Khayarin.

“We particularly acknowledge the significant efforts of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) of the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Civil Aviation Authority, Qatar Airways, our official airline partner, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana, our official mobility partner, and the Qatar Olympic Committee.”

While most international horses have now returned to Europe, some riders, trainers and horses remain at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab, where local and GCC participants continue preparations to complete the season's competitions.