Inside PHOTOS Of Alia Bhatt's Rs 350 Crore Luxury Six-Storey Mansion At Pali Hill

Alia Bhatt just dropped some rare photos, giving us a peek inside her and Ranbir Kapoor's newly-built Mumbai bungalow. The couple now lives there with family.

Alia Bhatt posted new photos that give an inside look at the couple's massive Mumbai home. The pictures show quiet family moments and the beautifully designed spaces where they live.Real estate experts believe this huge Pali Hill property, which is a big part of the Kapoor family's history, is worth somewhere between ₹250 to ₹400 crore after being rebuilt.The photos show interiors that mix Indian style with modern design. The house gets plenty of sunlight and has a simple, elegant feel all over.One picture shows Ranbir standing next to a large portrait of his father, Rishi Kapoor. The portrait is decorated with flowers and special lighting, keeping his memory alive in their new home.Large glass windows and bright interiors fill the home with light, creating an airy and peaceful vibe. This shows the house was designed to feel open and bright.The house has off-white walls, classy finishing, and soft colours. This suggests they chose a timeless, simple decor that looks great in the multi-storey bungalow.In a candid photo, you can see a large, urn-style planter. This is one of the many small Indian details placed around the house to give it a traditional charm.Here, Alia Bhatt is seen giving her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor a warm hug. This moment looks like it was taken during the house's grihapravesh ceremony.Alia shared these glimpses of her new home in her monthly 'photo dump' on social media. She mixed family moments and personal pictures, without making a big announcement about the house.According to reports, the late actor Rishi Kapoor had personally looked after the early stages of the bungalow's reconstruction. This makes the finished home even more special for the family.Real estate consultants have noted that the bungalow's huge size and prime location in Pali Hill put its value at around ₹350–₹400 crore. This price reflects its heritage and luxury status.