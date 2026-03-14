War Update: 117 Clashes On Front Lines As Russia Launches 68 Airstrikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook update as of 22:00 on March 14, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy carried out 68 airstrikes, dropping 188 guided aerial bombs, launched one missile strike using 68 missiles, deployed 5,917 kamikaze drones, and conducted 2,684 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions," the report said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy assaults. Russian forces also launched two airstrikes, dropping six guided bombs, and carried out 84 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions three times near Vovchanski Khutory, Fyholivka, and Vovchansk. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two attacks toward Kurylivka and Petropavlivka. One engagement is continuing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attempts to advance near Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman. One clash is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces attempted to advance ten times near Zakitne, Riznykivka, Yampil, Platonivka, Dronivka, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled all assaults.

Defense Forces clear central part of Hryshyne as intense fighting continues – Air Assault Forces

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops launched two attacks near Nykyforivka and Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 25 assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One assault is still underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian assaults near Toretsk, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

Preliminary estimates indicate that 35 Russian soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in this sector. Ukrainian forces also destroyed or suppressed 263 drones of various types, as well as two vehicles, a piece of special equipment, an artillery system, and one enemy infantry shelter.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops attempted five assaults near Oleksandrohrad, Zlahoda, and Dobropillia, but Ukrainian forces repelled them all. The settlement of Pysantsi was hit by an airstrike.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces carried out 14 attacks near Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Zelene, Charivne, Huliaipilske, and Myrne. Four clashes are still ongoing. Airstrikes targeted areas near Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhniа Tersa, Samiilivka, Vasylivske, and Dolynka. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attempt to advance near Pavlivka. Russian aircraft also struck areas near Tavriiske, Veselianka, and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Dnipro River sector, one clash occurred, while Russian airstrikes targeted Lvove and Olhivka.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces