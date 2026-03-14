Congress Slams BJP 'Propaganda' On Ships, Highlights LPG Price Hike

As Iran granted transit to two Indian-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the focus should not be on "propaganda about ships" but on the difficulties faced by ordinary Indians.

Congress Questions Govt's Priorities

In a post on X, Tagore stated that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was highlighting the everyday struggles of citizens. According to him, many families are facing problems obtaining LPG cylinders and are also dealing with rising prices.

"Good that the vessels are reaching India. But the real issue is not propaganda about ships. It is the reality faced by ordinary Indians. LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is speaking about the suffering of common people who are struggling to get LPG cylinders and are burdened by rising prices. Across the country, families are running from one distributor to another, unsure when their refill will arrive," Tagore said.

Tagore noted that the real concern lies in the challenges people face on the ground. He said that families across the country are moving from one LPG distributor to another, uncertain about when their refills will arrive. The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP is focusing on political messaging despite being aware of the situation faced by citizens. He questioned why the government has been unable to ensure a stable supply of LPG and keep prices affordable for ordinary households.

Tagore also remarked that instead of criticising Rahul Gandhi, the government should respond to the issues being raised about public hardships. He added that responsible leadership requires addressing people's concerns and providing relief rather than prioritising publicity over governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You know this truth very well, yet you choose to spin a propaganda story. The question is simple: why has the government failed to ensure a stable LPG supply and affordable prices for ordinary households? Under Narendra Modi, publicity has become more important than governance. Announcements are plenty, but people are still waiting for relief in their kitchens. Instead of attacking Rahul Gandhi, the government should answer the concerns of the people he is raising. That is what responsible leadership demands," the Congress MP said.

Political Spat Over BJP MP's Post

Tagore was responding to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who posted on X, "Good news for Indians. Bad News for Rahul Gandhi and his Congress followers. The Indian vessel INS Shivalik is expected to reach India. More bad news for Rahul Gandhi and his section of Congress. The Indian LPG carrier Nanda Devi has safely cleared the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to arrive in India within the next two day."

Maritime Situation in Persian Gulf

Earlier, two Indian flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were granted transit through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities. One of them is the Shivalik, which, as per the Vessel traffic monitoring site marinetraffic, was last reported to be in the Gulf of Oman and expected to reach its destination by March 21.

On Friday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways provided an update on the maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and the steps being taken to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and vessels. As per the Ministry, 24 Indian-flagged vessels with 668 Indian seafarers are currently operating in the Persian Gulf. 76 Indian seafarers remain on three vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The conflict escalated following the assassination of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. Due to the conflict in the region, the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply, has reportedly been rendered inoperational. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)