VIDEO: Qatar's Interior Ministry Urges Public To Report Suspicious Activities Through Official Channels

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Interior on Saturday urged the public to report any suspicious movements or unusual behavior through its official communication channels.

In a video posted on social media, the ministry called on residents to immediately report any suspicious activity observed in their surroundings.

Reports can be made by calling the emergency number 999 or through the Metrash application by selecting“Security,” then“Security Complaint,” under the Electronic and Cyber Crime Prevention Department, the ministry said.

The ministry added that reports can also be submitted via email at [email protected].

Authorities stressed that public cooperation plays an important role in supporting security efforts and maintaining safety in the country.