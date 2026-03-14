General Staff Confirms Strikes On Afipsky Oil Refinery And Kavkaz Port Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff reported this on Facebook.

On the night of March 14, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out strikes on military and logistical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Russia.

In particular, the Afipsky oil refinery in the settlement of Afipsky, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, was hit. Its annual processing capacity is 6.25 million tonnes, which accounts for 2.1% of Russia's total oil refining capacity.

A direct hit on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the plant's territory.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Maykop airfield in Russia

In addition, infrastructure at the Kavkaz port in the Chushka area, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, was struck. Damage to the port's infrastructure was recorded.

Both facilities are involved in supplying the Russian army.

The scale of the damage is currently being clarified.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of March 14 a fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following a drone attack, and a vessel in the Kavkaz port was damaged.

Photo for illustration, screenshot from video