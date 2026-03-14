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Iranian Attacks Damage Seventeen US Sites Across MidEast
(MENAFN) Iranian drone and missile attacks have damaged at least 17 US military, diplomatic, and air defense sites across the Middle East since the start of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, according to a New York Times analysis.
Eleven of the damaged sites are military bases or installations, nearly half of all American facilities in the region. Air defense systems sustained some of the heaviest losses, including a $1.1 billion early-warning radar near Umm Dahal, Qatar, covering a 4,800-kilometer radius. Components of the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system were also targeted.
The US Navy Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, hit on February 28, suffered an estimated $200 million in damage. Iranian strikes also affected US diplomatic facilities, leading to temporary closures of the consulate in Dubai and embassies in Kuwait City and Riyadh, though no injuries were reported at these sites.
US officials noted that the attacks indicate Iran was more prepared for the conflict than previously anticipated. Since the escalation, approximately 140 US service members have been wounded, and eight killed. The attacks followed the February 28 US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed over 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Eleven of the damaged sites are military bases or installations, nearly half of all American facilities in the region. Air defense systems sustained some of the heaviest losses, including a $1.1 billion early-warning radar near Umm Dahal, Qatar, covering a 4,800-kilometer radius. Components of the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system were also targeted.
The US Navy Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, hit on February 28, suffered an estimated $200 million in damage. Iranian strikes also affected US diplomatic facilities, leading to temporary closures of the consulate in Dubai and embassies in Kuwait City and Riyadh, though no injuries were reported at these sites.
US officials noted that the attacks indicate Iran was more prepared for the conflict than previously anticipated. Since the escalation, approximately 140 US service members have been wounded, and eight killed. The attacks followed the February 28 US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed over 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
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