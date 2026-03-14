Attention Flyers! Your Flights Are Getting Costly - Here's By How Much Air India, Indigo, Akasa Air Fares Will Increase

MENAFN - Live Mint) After Air India and IndiGo, Akasa Air has now decided to introduce a fuel surcharge due to the rise in prices of aviation turbine fuel amid the US and Israel's war in Iran. The charge will be applicable to flights booked from 12:01 am on March 15, 2026.

“At Akasa Air, we remain focused on offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares while maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency,” the statement read.

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“We will continue to closely monitor the operating environment and review the fuel surcharge periodically,” the airlines said.

Air India, Air India Expres and IndiGo have started levying similar charges on domestic and international flight tickets.

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Akasa Air said in a statement on Saturday, March 14 that it will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from ₹199 to ₹1300 on domestic and international routes,“for all bookings that are made with effect from 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026.”

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"The fuel surcharge will be applied per sector and will vary based on the duration of the flight," Akasa Air said.

Meanwhile, Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have provided region-wise fuel charges which will be added to the air fares starting March 12, March 14 and March 18.

Air India

The Air India group announced a phased fuel surcharge hike, due to which air passengers will see a fixed increase in their flight ticket prices starting March 12.

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A statement by Air India released on March 10 stated, "The new fuel surcharges are being implemented in three phases, covering travel on all flights, including those operated by Air India Express."

The region-wise surcharges were as follows:

Phase 1 (for all new bookings made from 0001 hours India Standard Time on 12 March 2026):

Phase 2 (for all new bookings made from 0001 hours India Standard Time on 18 March 2026):

The Air India Group said the Phase 3 will apply to and from Far-East markets - namely Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea,“which will be announced in due course.”

IndiGo

IndiGo said on Friday it will start levying fuel charges ranging from ₹425 to ₹2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 14 amid the steep surge in jet fuel prices due to the West Asia crisis.

Like Air India, IndiGo also released sector/region-wise airfares. They were as follows: