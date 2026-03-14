Price Predictions 3/13: BTC ETH BNB XRP SOL DOGE HYPE ADA BCH XMR

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin hesitated near its recent peak as traders weigh whether the rally can sustain momentum beyond the critical threshold at $74,000. On-chain signals place BTC in a tight corridor between the realized price around $54,400 and the true market mean near $78,000, suggesting a delicate balance between buyers and sellers. While the near-term view remains constrained, appetite for risk has shown resilience in select altcoins, with several top assets inching toward immediate resistance levels. Historical context from midterm-cycle analyses warns of drawdowns in years with large elections, though the period after midterms has historically delivered outsized gains in BTC. The landscape remains nuanced, with macro tensions and policy dynamics shaping sentiment.

Bitcoin has rolled back from the $74,000 ceiling as bears defend the level, keeping upside momentum in check for now. Many leading altcoins are signaling strength and could break above nearby resistance if buying pressure persists. On-chain and price metrics show BTC trapped between a near-term support cluster and a higher resistance, complicating a rapid ascent. Historical midterm-year patterns imply drawdowns in some cycles, but the two years following elections have produced meaningful upside for BTC. Technical setup across several assets shows bullish indicators (RSI in positive territory, key moving averages turning favorable) that could guide a breakout if buying interest sustains. The macro backdrop remains mixed, but BTC has been a relative standout in risk-on conditions amid geopolitical tensions.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC, $ETH, $BNB, $XRP, $SOL, $DOGE, $HYPE, $ADA, $BCH, $XMR

Market context: The broader market conditions show selective strength in top tokens even as on-chain metrics suggest a cautious stance near key levels. Regulatory and macro factors continue to shape liquidity and risk sentiment, with midterm election cycles historically correlated with volatile price action but also with periods of sustained gains in BTC in the following years.

Why it matters

The tug-of-war between BTC's technical setup and the surrounding macro environment matters for traders trying to time entries with liquidity pockets and risk appetite. A decisive push beyond the $74,508 barrier would validate a bullish continuation pattern and could open the door to roughly $84,000, assuming momentum remains healthy and buyers stay engaged. Conversely, a failure to clear resistance might trigger a retest of nearby supports, potentially dragging BTC toward the mid-to-high $60,000s and testing the durability of the current uptrend.

Beyond BTC, altcoins are attracting attention as leaders in a risk-on phase. If major tokens can clear their immediate hurdles-ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, and ADA -there would be a signal that market participants are willing to rotate capital into sector leadership rather than chasing BTC alone. The current environment stresses a data-driven approach: traders should monitor how on-chain signals align with price action and whether momentum sustains across multiple assets at their key moving-average levels.

Overall, the market narrative remains nuanced. BTC's relative strength amid geopolitical tensions has given bulls some latitude, but the combination of macro uncertainty and election-cycle dynamics means upside is unlikely to be linear. Traders should balance confidence in potential breakouts with the risk of sharp pullbacks if liquidity dries up or if broader risk sentiment shifts unexpectedly.

Bitcoin: A sustained move above $74,508 would complete a bullish pattern and open the path toward $84,000, provided momentum remains constructive. Ether: If ETH holds above the 20-day EMA near $2,036, buyers could push toward $2,600; failure to hold could confine action to a $1,750–$2,200 range. Major altcoins: Monitor for breakouts above resistance on ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, and ADA to gauge broader risk-taking. Hyperliquid and other midcaps: Key levels like $36.77 for HYPE and $0.39 for ADA could signal the next phase of leadership if cleared.

Cointelegraph, Bitcoin buyers in control - trend won't change until this level breaks. class="thirstylink" rel="nofollow sponsored noindex" target="_blank" title="CoinTelegraph" href="" data-linkid="233844" data-shortcode="true">cointelegraph/markets/bitcoin-buyers-in-control-trend-wont-change-until-this-level-breaks Cointelegraph, US midterm elections crypto stock recovery Binance. class="thirstylink" rel="nofollow sponsored noindex" target="_blank" title="CoinTelegraph" href="" data-linkid="233844" data-shortcode="true">cointelegraph/news/us-midterm-elections-crypto-stock-recovery-binance Cointelegraph, Bitcoin passing geopolitical stress test BTC price spikes above 72k. btc -price-spikes-above-72k TradingView, BTCUSD daily chart. tradingview/symbols/BTCUSD/

What to watch nextSources & verificationMarket reaction and key figures for BTC and top altcoins

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rose toward the overhead of $74,508 but faced persistent selling as bears guarded the level. The 20-day exponential moving average sits near $69,271 and has begun to level off, while the RSI has moved into the positive zone, hinting at growing upside pressure. The setup suggests a potential breakout if buyers sustain momentum beyond $74,508, which could propel BTC toward the $84,000 mark. A break below the immediate support line, however, would shift the outlook toward a deeper pullback, potentially drawing BTC into the $60,000s.

Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) is grappling with the challenge of the 50-day simple moving average near $2,173, with bulls continuing to press the case for higher prices. If buyers manage to maintain footing above the 20-day EMA at around $2,036, the next target could be $2,600, signaling a shift away from the current downbeat phase. A failure to hold might trap ETH within a broader range, roughly between $1,750 and $2,200, delaying any sustained breakout.

BNB (CRYPTO: BNB ) has pressed against the 50-day SMA near $680, a historically pivotal level. A decisive move higher could bring $730 into view, followed by a path toward $790 if demand remains robust. A retreat below the 50-day SMA could leave a vulnerability for the price to drift toward the $607–$570 zone, testing the bottoming hypothesis.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has risen above the 20-day EMA at about $1.39, suggesting that selling pressure is moderating. The next resistance sits near the 50-day SMA around $1.49 and then at $1.61. Clear propagation beyond these levels could push XRP toward the downtrend line, whereas a failure to hold the $1.27 level could open the way to a sharper decline.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has inched toward the upper end of its recent range, approaching the $95 barrier. A break above this level could expose the next resistance near $117, while a sustained failure to clear $95 might keep SOL oscillating between $95 and $76 for a while longer.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has traded in a tight corridor between roughly $0.10 and $0.09, signaling a period of consolidation. A close above $0.12 could trigger a rally toward $0.16, while a break below $0.09 would raise the risk of renewed downside and a test of the lower bound in the near term.

Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE ) has cleared the key resistance at $36.77, suggesting momentum is favoring buyers. If demand persists, targets around $43 and $50 become plausible. A reversal below $36.77 would indicate selling pressure on rallies, potentially dragging the price toward the 20-day EMA near $32.57. A sustained move above the 50-day SMA at $30.65 would bolster the bullish case.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA ) has climbed above the 20-day EMA near $0.27, signaling renewed buying interest. While the 50-day SMA around $0.28 could pose a hurdle, a successful cross above the downtrend line would open room for a run toward $0.39 and then $0.44. If bears regain control and ADA slips from the downtrend line, the coin could remain range-bound for longer.

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) has breached the 20-day EMA around $471, indicating renewed bullish momentum. A close above the EMA could push BCH toward the 50-day SMA near $514, with a further rally toward $600 if bulls sustain the push. A drop below $443 would reintroduce downside risks toward the $375 region.

Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) has held above the 20-day EMA at about $348, reinforcing the case for a move higher toward the 50-day SMA around $366 and potentially beyond to the $414–$452 zone if buyers press on. Bears would need a close below $333 to invite a deeper retest toward $309.

In this environment, traders will be watching liquidity conditions, risk appetite, and regulatory signals that shape funding dynamics across the space. The near-term path remains uncertain, but the alignment of moving-average crossovers and on-chain context provides a framework for evaluating the next leg of the cycle.

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