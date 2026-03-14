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Turkey’s FM Holds Talks with Spain, Singapore on Middle East War
(MENAFN) Hakan Fidan spoke Friday with his counterparts from Spain and Singapore to discuss the impacts of the ongoing war in the Middle East.
Turkish diplomatic sources reported that Fidan held separate phone calls with Jose Manuel Albares and Vivian Balakrishnan. During the discussions, both ministers expressed solidarity with Türkiye following ballistic munitions fired toward its territory.
Earlier Friday, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry reported that a ballistic missile launched from Iran into Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. This marked the third such incident since the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran that began Feb. 28, reportedly killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.
Turkish diplomatic sources reported that Fidan held separate phone calls with Jose Manuel Albares and Vivian Balakrishnan. During the discussions, both ministers expressed solidarity with Türkiye following ballistic munitions fired toward its territory.
Earlier Friday, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry reported that a ballistic missile launched from Iran into Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. This marked the third such incident since the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran that began Feb. 28, reportedly killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.
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