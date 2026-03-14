Dubai's Global Village Cancels Eid Fireworks, Drone Show Amid Regional Conflict

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Global Village has canceled its fireworks and drone shows scheduled for Eid Al Fitr this year, according to a statement. This comes amidst heightened regional tensions because of the US- Israel- Iran war.

"Global Village is following the country-wide government directives of no fireworks and drone shows," read the statement issued by the entertainment destination.

This comes just days after it was announced that Global Village would remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing regional escalations. The popular open-air park, which showcases the cultures and traditions of more than 90 countries, has been shut for over two weeks now, after the Iranian attacks began on February 28.

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The US-Israel-Iran war entered its 15th day on Saturday, with Washington signaling plans to intensify strikes and Tehran continuing retaliatory attacks. UAE's air defences and armed forces have been working round the clock to intercept ballistic missiles and drones. On Friday, they dealt with 7 ballistic missiles and 27 drones coming from Iran. The conflict has left six people dead and 141 injured in the country so far. Last week, UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited some of the injured in hospital.

Several UAE attractions, including Dubai Parks and Resorts and Ain Dubai, were temporarily closed as precautionary measures. Authorities have stressed that it will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all community members amid the volatile regional situation.

With less than a week to go for Eid, UAE residents have been continuing their daily activities with caution. The cancellation of Eid fireworks marks a sombre note for what is traditionally a joyous celebration marking the end of Ramadan. Last month, Global Village had hosted a special drone show as part of the Hag Al Laila celebrations at the destination.

This year, Eid Al Fitr holidays for the private and public sector will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Eid is expected to fall on Thursday or Friday, subject to spotting the crescent moon.

Visitors are advised to check Global Village's official website and social media channels for the latest updates, including any announcements on reopening. Other attractions across the emirates remain subject to ongoing review based on security assessments.

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