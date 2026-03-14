403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Threatens Strikes on Lebanon, Warns of Territorial Seizure
(MENAFN) Israel on Friday issued a warning that the Lebanese government could “pay a heavy price” through strikes on national infrastructure and the potential seizure of additional territory if it fails to curb Hezbollah, according to reports.
“The Lebanese government will pay a heavy price through strikes targeting Lebanese national infrastructure and the loss of territory used by Hezbollah militants until it fulfills its basic commitment to disarm the group,” said Israel Katz, the country’s Defense Minister, during a security briefing at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.
Katz stated that the Israeli military had destroyed a key bridge over the Litani River overnight, asserting that Hezbollah had used it to transport weapons into southern Lebanon.
“This is only the beginning, and the Lebanese government and the state of Lebanon will pay a heavy price for the destruction of national infrastructure used by Hezbollah operatives to carry out their operations and target the State of Israel,” he added.
He emphasized that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he, and the Israeli military remain focused on protecting residents of northern Israel and all citizens of the country.
“We will do everything necessary to fulfill this commitment in both Iran and Lebanon,” Katz said, according to reports.
Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military confirmed that its aircraft targeted the Zrariyeh bridge over the Litani River, claiming that Hezbollah relied on it as a central route for transporting weapons and personnel.
“The Lebanese government will pay a heavy price through strikes targeting Lebanese national infrastructure and the loss of territory used by Hezbollah militants until it fulfills its basic commitment to disarm the group,” said Israel Katz, the country’s Defense Minister, during a security briefing at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.
Katz stated that the Israeli military had destroyed a key bridge over the Litani River overnight, asserting that Hezbollah had used it to transport weapons into southern Lebanon.
“This is only the beginning, and the Lebanese government and the state of Lebanon will pay a heavy price for the destruction of national infrastructure used by Hezbollah operatives to carry out their operations and target the State of Israel,” he added.
He emphasized that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he, and the Israeli military remain focused on protecting residents of northern Israel and all citizens of the country.
“We will do everything necessary to fulfill this commitment in both Iran and Lebanon,” Katz said, according to reports.
Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military confirmed that its aircraft targeted the Zrariyeh bridge over the Litani River, claiming that Hezbollah relied on it as a central route for transporting weapons and personnel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment