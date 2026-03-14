Third Day Of XIII Global Baku Forum Kicks Off In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 13th Global Baku Forum continues in Azerbaijan's Baku under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition" as the event enters its third day, Trend reports.

Today's agenda includes discussions on“Global Cooperation in Housing: Prospects for the World Urban Forum (WUF13),”“Digital Future: Artificial Intelligence, Governance and the Ethics of Innovation,” and“In Search of a Reset of the International System.” A special session titled“Youth Speak, We Listen” is also scheduled.

The program also features a special session with the participation of Eduards Stiprais, the Special Representative of the European Union (EU) for Central Asia.

Will be updated