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UN Chief Is Furious Over Drone Attack Killing UNICEF Staffer in DRC
(MENAFN) The UN Secretary-General expresses outrage after a drone attack in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) killed a UNICEF staffer, according to reports.
A UN spokesperson said, "Our colleague Karine Buisset was killed in a drone strike on a building that was housing aid workers. Karine was a dedicated humanitarian who worked tirelessly to support children and families impacted by conflict and crisis."
Peacekeepers from the UN mission in the DRC responded to provide emergency support and carried out an initial assessment of the strike in Goma, as stated by reports.
The spokesperson noted that Buisset is the second humanitarian worker killed in the DRC this year, with at least 92 incidents affecting humanitarian personnel reported since January, according to reports.
Emphasizing the responsibilities of conflict parties, the UN stressed that "Humanitarian personnel must never be a target. This is international law. It is not up for debate, nor is up for negotiation. It must be respected."
A UN spokesperson said, "Our colleague Karine Buisset was killed in a drone strike on a building that was housing aid workers. Karine was a dedicated humanitarian who worked tirelessly to support children and families impacted by conflict and crisis."
Peacekeepers from the UN mission in the DRC responded to provide emergency support and carried out an initial assessment of the strike in Goma, as stated by reports.
The spokesperson noted that Buisset is the second humanitarian worker killed in the DRC this year, with at least 92 incidents affecting humanitarian personnel reported since January, according to reports.
Emphasizing the responsibilities of conflict parties, the UN stressed that "Humanitarian personnel must never be a target. This is international law. It is not up for debate, nor is up for negotiation. It must be respected."
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