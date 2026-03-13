Paratroopers Storm Russian Position In Kharkiv Region Four Surrendered

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddnipryanska Brigade reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

“Paratroopers from the 2nd Aeromobile Battalion of the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddnipryanska Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out decisive assault operations on one of the front lines and advanced directly to the enemy's position,” the statement reads.

“During close combat, Ukrainian troops forced the Russian occupiers to lay down their arms. As a result of the operation, four Russian servicemen were taken prisoner,” the military reported.

Another Russian invader who resisted was neutralized on the spot, the military added.

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As noted by the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddnipryanska Brigade,“the prisoners will be added to the exchange pool and will serve as further proof that Russian units are losing control of the situation even at their own positions.”

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Pokrovsk sector, fighters of the 3rd Operational Brigade named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan“Spartan” of the National Guard of Ukraine captured 25 Russian invaders during the month.