'No Decision' About Japan Navy To Hormuz As Takaichi Wins Budget

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan's House of Representatives on Friday passed the FY2026 budget, setting the stage for a fight in the upper house - where the government lacks a majority - as opposition parties seek to delay the budget's passage (they can't block it indefinitely) and deal a political blow to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The prime minister ducked a question about dispatching warships to the Persian Gulf. And the Bank of Japan looks likely to hold interest rates steady at its policy board meeting next week.

The ruling parties succeeded in passing the budget in the House of Representatives on Friday, 13 March, after rejecting an opposition bid to delay a vote with a motion proposing to remove the budget committee chair. The lower house also approved bond issuance and tax reform bills.

The bitterness among lawmakers is palpable. Mainichi describes one veteran lawmaker as so angry as to have been“ venting steam from their ears.” The lawmaker said,“In my long years this is the first time I've seen a Diet that was a like a runaway train.

The newspaper notes that the opposition is particularly angry not only at the cursory amount of time for debate but also the lack of subcommittee meetings for the first time since 1989.

Opposition members have also criticized the prime minister's avoidance of direct questioning, with cabinet ministers stepping in to answer even though the ruling and opposition parties agreed last year to reduce the amount of time cabinet ministers would need to be involved in budget committee deliberations.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers may share the sense of unease about the government's approach, but dissenting opinions have been all but silenced.

In a sign of friction to come as the budget moves to the upper house, the Takaichi government did not receive votes from any of the opposition parties.