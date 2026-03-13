Must The Expiration Date Of Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Cover The Expiration Date Of The Drug?

MENAFN - GetNews) This is a public account that shares insights about pharmaceuticals from the perspective of a lowly pharmaceutical professional. It records work experiences, shares pharmaceutical knowledge, and addresses personal questions. The aim is to gather opinions from industry experts and practitioners, and to hope that our discussions can contribute to the healthy development of the pharmaceutical industry. This is not a science popularization account; the statements and viewpoints are not serious.

This issue arose from an internal discussion a few days ago, specifically referring to inner packaging materials. The main points of this article reflect the results of that discussion. For example, "Is it acceptable to have vials expire in December 2028 and the drug itself in May 2029?" An industry insider mentioned, "A company was asked the same question during an FDA inspection! The FDA inspectors' response was that for products using sterile packaging materials, the product's expiration date needs to consider the packaging material's expiration date; for non-sterile packaging materials, the company decides based on risk." This is for your reference only.

I. Regulatory Tendencies:The management of pharmaceutical packaging material expiration dates is not explicitly stipulated in regulations, which is precisely why there has been long-standing discussion within the industry. However, this does not mean that companies can take this issue lightly. The Chinese Pharmacopoeia's Guideline 9621 clearly states: "It should be ensured that the performance of the packaging material remains stable from the production date to the drug's expiration date, and that storage conditions do not adversely affect the quality of the packaging material." Although not a mandatory clause, it clearly expresses the regulatory scientific stance: the packaging material should maintain stable performance throughout the entire lifecycle of the drug. From a regulatory perspective, this tendency is based on a fundamental understanding: the drug and its packaging, which comes into direct contact with it, are an inseparable whole. Packaging is not only a container but also part of the drug's quality. Regulatory authorities have discussed this and reached a consensus, but no written consensus has been issued. The requirement to provide stability data for the packaging material in drug registration application materials implicitly requires that the packaging material's expiration date must cover the drug's expiration date, or at least that the rationality of this coverage be demonstrated through stability data.

II. Real-world Challenges:In practice, requiring the inner packaging material's expiration date to completely cover the drug's expiration date faces many practical challenges. Inner packaging materials are usually composed of multiple components, each with its own independent production date and expiration date. Injectable preparations involve vials, rubber stoppers, and aluminum caps; oral solid dosage forms involve vials, caps, gaskets, and desiccants; and topical preparations involve tubing and caps. The expiration dates of these components are often difficult to coordinate uniformly. This makes production planning exceptionally complex. Companies need to accurately calculate the inventory time, production cycle, and drug expiration date for each component; delays in any can lead to packaging material expiration. Higher costs are a problem companies must confront. To ensure coverage of the drug's expiration date, companies may need to purchase small batches of packaging materials more frequently, increasing supply chain management costs; or request suppliers to extend the expiration date, which often involves price increases. Currently, the common practice in the industry is to ensure that packaging materials are used before their expiration date, rather than ensuring they cover the entire expiration date of the drug. While this practice is widespread, it carries potential risks.

III. Attribution of ResponsibilityRegulatory authorities understand the industry's realities and have not made any "one-size-fits-all" rigid regulations on this issue. However, this does not mean that companies can evade responsibility; on the contrary, it emphasizes the primary responsibility of companies. Under the drug marketing authorization holder system, companies are primarily responsible for product quality. Once a drug quality incident occurs due to packaging material issues, the company will bear full legal responsibility, facing product recalls, administrative penalties, and even criminal liability. Imagine a scenario: aging of the rubber stopper in a biological product injection leads to the adsorption of active ingredients or the precipitation of foreign matter, causing a serious adverse drug event. In this case, the company will face devastating damage-reputational damage, market loss, and a barrage of legal proceedings. "The absence of explicit regulatory requirements does not mean there are no requirements. " This industry warning reminds every practitioner that quality management cannot merely remain at the level of complying with written regulations, but should make reasonable decisions based on risk science.

IV. Validation ChallengesValidation is the scientific path to solving this problem, but few companies actually do it. The ideal validation scheme is simple: use inner packaging with a near-expiration date to produce the drug, and then conduct long-term stability studies. However, actual operation is fraught with difficulties. Process validation batches typically do not use packaging materials with near-expiration dates, as companies worry that changes in packaging material performance may affect the validation results, leading to the failure of the entire validation. After the product is approved for market launch, most companies are unwilling to conduct such validation. Three commercial batches are required, and whether these products can be marketed becomes a dilemma. Not releasing the batch means a direct loss of millions of yuan; releasing it means selling the validation batch as a commodity, bearing unknown risks. This cost-risk trade-off deters many companies. Even those few companies conducting such research face challenges in data interpretation: how to distinguish between a problem with the drug's inherent stability and one caused by packaging material aging? This difficulty in attribution diminishes the research's value.

V. Tiered RecommendationsFaced with this common industry problem, it is recommended that companies adopt differentiated strategies based on product risk levels, balancing scientific requirements with practical feasibility. For high-risk products such as biological products and sterile preparations, it is recommended to ensure that the inner packaging material's expiration date covers the drug's expiration date as much as possible. If this is not possible, relevant validation studies must be conducted. In cases where comprehensive validation cannot be conducted, small-batch product compatibility studies can be considered to assess key indicators such as component migration, active ingredient adsorption, and changes in sealing. For other liquid preparations such as oral solutions and eye drops, in-depth risk assessments should be conducted. At a minimum, the basis for the expiration date setting should be understood from the packaging material supplier, and potential risks such as component migration, active ingredient adsorption, and changes in sealing after the expiration date should be assessed. For solid dosage forms, the overall risk is relatively low, and the focus should be on sealing and the physical integrity of the packaging materials. Even so, companies need to establish corresponding risk assessment and control measures. Regardless of the strategy adopted, establishing scientific risk assessment documents is crucial. These documents not only form the basis for internal quality decisions but also serve as important data for responding to regulatory inspections. In summary, the most economical choice often hides the highest potential costs. Responsible and excellent companies should consider ensuring that "the expiration date of the packaging materials covers the expiration date of the drug," even though this will increase costs. However, these costs are negligible compared to sales expenses. Regulatory requirements are escalating. Perhaps one day in the future, when regulatory agencies explicitly enshrine this requirement in legal provisions, companies that have already established sound packaging management systems will be able to cope with the changes with ease, while those who respond only temporarily may find themselves in a passive position.