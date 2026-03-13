Investview Announces Official Launch Of Mylife Wellness, Establishing A New Consumer Health & Wellness Business Unit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Haverford, PA, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology and consumer products company operating across multiple business units, today announced the official launch of, a newly established consumer health and wellness business unit designed to serve as the marketing and e-commerce platform for specialty wellness products developed and manufactured by the Company's subsidiary, Renu Laboratories.

Today, the myLife Wellness platform (mylifewellness ) introduced three specialty products in the first phase of what we expect to become a growing catalog of offerings to be released in the coming quarters, focusing on aesthetic care, health and wellness, nutrition, and cognitive support. The myLife Wellness business unit is intended to support the commercialization and distribution of wellness products developed within the Company's vertically integrated ecosystem.

Products offered through myLife Wellness are expected to be distributed through a multi-channel strategy that may include direct-to-consumer e-commerce (B2C), wholesale distribution relationships (B2B), and the Company's global distribution network through Conectiv, the Company's direct sales and membership platform formerly known as“iGenius.”

The Company believes that the integration of research and product development, along with manufacturing capabilities through its subsidiary, Renu Laboratories, together with the global distribution network of Conectiv, positions Investview to expand the availability of specialty health, wellness, and nutrition products across multiple sales channels in both domestic and international markets.

“The launch of myLife Wellness ) marks an important step in advancing Investview's consumer wellness initiatives,” said Jim Bell, President and Chief Operating Officer of Investview, Inc.“By leveraging the product development and manufacturing capabilities of Renu Laboratories alongside the global distribution reach of Conectiv, we believe myLife Wellness creates a scalable platform for expanding access to wellness-focused products.”

In connection with the launch of the myLife Wellness platform, the Company has introduced a limited-time promotional offering available through the myLife Wellness website at, subject to applicable terms and availability.

According to industry publications, the global wellness industry continues to experience significant growth, driven in part by increasing consumer interest in preventative health, longevity, beauty innovation, and cognitive performance. We believe the launch of myLife Wellness aligns with these broader market trends and supports the Company's strategy to develop and market consumer wellness products through a vertically integrated model that includes product research and development, manufacturing, brand marketing, and global distribution capabilities.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates a diversified financial technology services company operating across multiple business units that feature the sale of financial education products and services through a global network of independent distributors, the manufacturing and sale of consumer health, wellness and nutrition products, an early-stage online trading broker-dealer platform for self-directed retail investors, and a sustainable blockchain technology focused on Bitcoin mining and related infrastructure. For more information on Investview, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may,”“should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on Investview's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Investview and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contemplate that we will ultimately be able to expand and develop the product offerings within our myLife Wellness unit to include tangible beauty, health, wellness, and lifestyle products that will offer high margin characteristics and that resonate with consumers. These expectations have been reasonably developed by us based upon acquisition inquiries and initiatives that involve early-stage opportunities that we believe are reasonably likely to materialize; although we cannot assure that these opportunities will mature to the point where we can presume any particular revenue level or scope of future operations. Furthermore, our consumer penetration and margin expectations have been developed based on market analysis that we have extrapolated from industry information, but that we cannot assure. Despite our best efforts, there ultimately can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve any or a substantial portion of our forward-looking objectives on a timely basis, if at all, as: (i) the development of an early-stage securities brokerage business involves inherent regulatory and operational risks and uncertainties, including the uncertain ability of us to integrate the Opencash investment platform application with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021, particularly as the platform we acquired in 2021 has not been placed in commercial service since 2021; thus, any such integration could be subject to IT-related and commercial risks; (ii) the development of an early-stage consumer products business involves inherent uncertainties, including the uncertain ability to develop products that are commercially accepted, which itself is subject to significant marketing, formulation and product manufacturing risks of execution; nor can we assure that we will yield profit margins that will meet our objectives and support the growth assumptions we believe are possible; (ii) despite the planned introductions of new products and service offerings, we cannot assure that our expectations for increased sales within our myLife Wellness division will materialize; and (iii) notwithstanding our expectations to achieve growth within our operating segments, the development of any of our early-stage businesses continues to be subject to material uncertainty as any and all such development will likely require substantial capital support, the build-out of sales, marketing and customer support functions; and the build out of larger manufacturing and distribution facilities; which the Company has yet to accomplish the scale required to achieve such growth objectives. More information on potential factors that could affect Investview's financial results is included from time to time in Investview's public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Investview, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations

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