Russia Summons UK, French Ambassadors Over Storm Shadow Strike On Bryansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the BBC Russian Service reported this citing the Russian foreign ministry.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said in a statement that the diplomats were presented with a“strong protest” over the March 10 strike on Bryansk carried out by Ukrainian forces using cruise missiles“produced by the Franco-British company MBDA”.

The statement also claimed that seven people were killed in the attack on Bryansk.

According to the report, the Kremlin insists that the strike would have been impossible without the involvement of British and French specialists, as well as the provision of intelligence data.

Ukraine successfully integratesmissiles – British military expert

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, on March 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out successful air-launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles strikes on the Kremniy EL microelectronics plant in Bryansk.

The plant specializes in discrete semiconductor devices and integrated circuits used in modern weapons, including Iskander missile systems, which have a range of up to 500 kilometers.