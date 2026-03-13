Fuel Cell Stock Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) Makes TSX Top Gainer List On Earnings News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including hydrogen and fuel cell stocks issues a news and trading alert for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP).

The stock makes the TSX top gainer list on strong earnings news, building on recent trading momentum. The stock is trading at $3.4600 +0.5500, gaining 18.90%, with a day's high of $3.49.

Ballard Power Systems today announced consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Strong Q4 performance with revenue up 37% from Q4 2024, and full‐year revenue reaching $99.4M, up 43% year-over-year (YoY), driven by record breaking annual engine deliveries. Significant improvement in cost structure leading to a 17% gross margin in the quarter, a 30‐point improvement YoY, and 5% gross margin for the full year, a 37-point improvement from 2024. Cash operating costs1 for the quarter were reduced by 41% compared to the same period in 2024. Recorded positive cash flow from operating activities in Q4, the highest value in the last 10 years, underscoring structural actions.

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