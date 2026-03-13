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Premium segment leader EXEED and its advanced safety systems are presented at AVTODOM Group
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The EXEED brand has become the leader of the Russian premium segment. Cumulative sales of the brand since its launch in the Russian market reached 100 000 units in the first quarter of 2025. EXEED sold 21 700 vehicles by the end of the year, outperforming competitors in its class. EXEED's success is due to many factors, including the optimal balance of price and technical characteristics of its models, including advanced digital services integrated into the vehicles, as well as the popularity of the EXLANTIX sub-brand.
Three models confidently lead the EXEED lineup in 2025. The compact LX crossover, the dynamic RX crossover coupe and the midsize TXL SUV became sales leaders. These models formed the basis of demand for the brand's premium vehicles last year.
The EXEED EXLANTIX lineup has become one of the brand's sales drivers. These vehicles feature plug-in hybrid powertrains. Total sales of the flagship EXEED EXLANTIX ET crossover approached 2500 units in 2025. The EXLANTIX family entered the top five in the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) segment.
International recognition added to the brand's achievements. In early 2026 the EXEED EXLANTIX ES four-door coupe and EXEED EXLANTIX ET crossover were awarded the maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP, the independent European auto testing program. Experts particularly praised the occupant protection in crashes, with the ET model achieving a 90% rating. The EXLANTIX's high crash test results are due to advanced engineering solutions. The models are based on the E0X platform, with the body made of 88% high-strength steel.
The AVTODOM Group press service notes: "Our customers were among the first to appreciate the EXEED at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek dealerships. It's fitting that the brand has become a leader in the Russian premium segment in its anniversary year, five years after the launch of sales in Russia. Furthermore, EXEED has proven its technological superiority, receiving the highest Euro NCAP safety rating. AVTODOM Group customers can personally appreciate the combination of reliability, modern safety systems and the distinctive design of the brand's vehicles."
Three models confidently lead the EXEED lineup in 2025. The compact LX crossover, the dynamic RX crossover coupe and the midsize TXL SUV became sales leaders. These models formed the basis of demand for the brand's premium vehicles last year.
The EXEED EXLANTIX lineup has become one of the brand's sales drivers. These vehicles feature plug-in hybrid powertrains. Total sales of the flagship EXEED EXLANTIX ET crossover approached 2500 units in 2025. The EXLANTIX family entered the top five in the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) segment.
International recognition added to the brand's achievements. In early 2026 the EXEED EXLANTIX ES four-door coupe and EXEED EXLANTIX ET crossover were awarded the maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP, the independent European auto testing program. Experts particularly praised the occupant protection in crashes, with the ET model achieving a 90% rating. The EXLANTIX's high crash test results are due to advanced engineering solutions. The models are based on the E0X platform, with the body made of 88% high-strength steel.
The AVTODOM Group press service notes: "Our customers were among the first to appreciate the EXEED at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek dealerships. It's fitting that the brand has become a leader in the Russian premium segment in its anniversary year, five years after the launch of sales in Russia. Furthermore, EXEED has proven its technological superiority, receiving the highest Euro NCAP safety rating. AVTODOM Group customers can personally appreciate the combination of reliability, modern safety systems and the distinctive design of the brand's vehicles."
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