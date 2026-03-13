Machado Draws 17,000 In Santiago In Largest Venezuelan Diaspora Rally Abroad

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Nobel laureate María Corina Machado rallied 17,000 Venezuelans in central Santiago, the largest opposition gathering outside Venezuela since she left the country in December 2025.

- The event coincided with wage protests inside Venezuela, where workers marched on the National Assembly demanding relief from a minimum salary frozen at $0.29 per month since 2022.

- Machado called Trump a "fundamental ally" despite Washington's recent recognition of Delcy Rodríguez as Venezuela's legitimate president, and demanded the release of 505 remaining political prisoners.

A sea of Venezuelan flags stretched between Paseo Bulnes and Parque Almagro in central Santiago on Thursday as Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado addressed 17,000 supporters in the largest Venezuelan diaspora rally ever held outside the country. The turnout, confirmed by Chilean police, quadrupled expectations and underscored the political weight of a community that Chile's 2024 census counted at 669,000 - the country's largest foreign-born population. This is part of The Rio Times' comprehensive coverage of Latin American financial markets and global developments affecting them.

Venezuelan Diaspora Rally Signals Opposition Strength

Machado arrived at Kast's inauguration on March 11 alongside Argentine President Javier Milei and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, but the following day's gathering carried the real symbolic punch. Dressed in her signature campaign style - white shirt, dark trousers, rosary around her neck - she was greeted with chants demanding her presidency. Santiago Mayor Mario Desbordes presented her with the keys to the city before the mass event began.

The timing was deliberate. Inside Venezuela, hundreds of workers and retirees marched on the National Assembly in Caracas demanding wage increases after four years of a frozen minimum salary - currently 130 bolívares, or roughly $0.29 per month. Machado praised the domestic protests from the Santiago stage, framing both events as evidence that fear of the regime was collapsing.

Machado Calls Trump a "Fundamental Ally"

In a press conference earlier Thursday, Machado navigated the awkward diplomatic terrain created by Washington's recent recognition of interim president Delcy Rodríguez. Despite that move, she insisted the Trump administration remains essential to opposition strategy, pointing to the January 3 U.S. operation that captured Nicolás Maduro. She outlined a three-phase roadmap: dismantling the regime's repressive apparatus, releasing all political prisoners, and holding free elections.

Machado noted that 505 political prisoners remain detained in Venezuela, many of them military personnel targeted with particular brutality. She demanded the return of president-elect Edmundo González Urrutia, who remains in Madrid recovering from hip surgery, as a precondition for genuine transition. Her own return, she said, would come in coordination with international allies, though she offered no date.

Kast's Deportation Pledge Looms Over Diaspora

The rally unfolded under the shadow of Chile's new political reality. President José Antonio Kast, inaugurated just one day earlier, has pledged to deport roughly 340,000 undocumented migrants - the majority Venezuelan - and signed executive orders on his first night directing the military to build barriers along the Bolivian border. An estimated 334,000 Venezuelans in Chile lack legal status, making them directly vulnerable to Kast's emergency government agenda.

Machado acknowledged Chile's sovereign right to enforce immigration laws but steered the conversation toward return: Venezuelans abroad would eventually go home to rebuild the country. She estimated roughly 700,000 compatriots live in Chile and declared them a generation forged by adversity. After the event concluded, attendees organized a voluntary park cleanup - a civic gesture that went viral on Chilean social media, softening perceptions of the diaspora at a politically sensitive moment.

The Venezuelan exodus now totals nearly 7.9 million people worldwide, roughly 23% of the country's pre-crisis population, making it the largest displacement crisis in Latin American history. Whether Santiago's show of force translates into political leverage back in Caracas remains to be seen - but for one evening in central Chile, the opposition proved it can still fill a park 4,000 kilometers from home.