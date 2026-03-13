KSU Protesters Freed After 16 Days Medical Report Finds No Injuries To Veena George

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur (Kerala), March 13 (IANS) Fresh questions have surfaced in the case relating to the black flag protest against Kerala Health Minister Veena George after the minister's medical examination report indicated no visible injuries, even as the five student activists arrested in connection with the incident were released from jail on Friday evening.

The five activists belonging to the Kerala Students Union (KSU) had been taken into custody on February 25 shortly after they waved black flags at the minister at Kannur Railway Station.

They were arrested within an hour of the protest and later lodged in Kannur Central Jail, where they remained for more than two weeks before being released.

The controversy has now intensified after the medical report relating to the incident noted that there were no cuts, bruises or wounds caused by the use of any weapon.

The document states that the only complaint recorded was pain when certain parts of the neck were touched.

This has raised questions as the original complaint had alleged that the minister was attacked using a weapon during the protest.

The police had earlier indicated that no weapon had been used in the incident.

Following the protest that day, the minister had alleged that she suffered injuries to her neck and had been admitted to the District General Hospital for treatment.

The activists who were arrested have consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that they did not even reach close to the minister to cause any harm.

Speaking after his release, KSU activist Atul alleged that the incident was a“neatly scripted story” involving A. N. Shamseer, Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, the minister's gunman, and that the minister acted very well.

“Just for waving a black flag we were jailed from February 25 till now. We did not even go anywhere near the minister. This is nothing but a blatant abuse of power and misuse of the police,” he said.

The episode has triggered fresh political debate in the state, with opposition leaders alleging misuse of police powers to curb protests, while the ruling side maintains that the minister's security was compromised during the demonstration.

Social media also continues to circulate a photograph of Veena George wearing a neck collar.