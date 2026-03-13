Qatar SC, Al Shamal And Al Duhail Win As QSL Resumes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar SC dealt a major blow to Al Gharafa's Qatar Stars League (QSL) title hopes with a 2-0 victory at Al Thumama Stadium as the competition resumed yesterday following a brief disruption caused by regional tensions.

Elsewhere, a stoppage-time strike from Pau Prim earned fellow title contenders Al Shamal a 1-0 win over Al Wakrah, while Al Duhail cruised past relegation-threatened Al Sailiya 4-0, with Krzysztof Piatek scoring twice.

The results saw Al Shamal draw level with Al Gharafa on 34 points, both four behind leaders Al Sadd, who are in action today. Qatar SC moved up to 27 points, while Al Duhail climbed to sixth place with 24 points.

Qatar SC down Al Gharafa

Qatar SC looked the sharper side from the outset, with Niall Mason forcing Al Gharafa goalkeeper Khalifa Ababacar into early action with a powerful long-range effort.

Their attacking intent paid off in the 26th minute when Mus'ab Al Battat capitalised on a defensive lapse to slot the ball into the right corner and give Qatar SC the lead.

Al Gharafa suffered another setback just before halftime when Seydou Sano's yellow card was upgraded to a red following a VAR review for a foul on goal-bound Faiz Selamani, reducing them to 10 men. Joao Pedro sealed the victory in the 66th minute with a brilliant solo effort, carrying the ball from the halfway line before finishing clinically from outside the box.

Prim's late strike lifts Al Shamal

At Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Shamal and Al Wakrah were evenly matched for much of the contest, with both teams creating chances but unable to find the breakthrough.

Neither side managed to score during regulation time, with the crossbar denying each team once in a tightly fought encounter. Al Wakrah's task became more difficult late in the game when Radwan Berkane was sent off with around 10 minutes remaining.

Al Shamal finally found the decisive moment deep into stoppage time when Spanish midfielder Prim struck from the centre of the box following a corner to secure three valuable points for the title contenders.

Piatek brace powers Al Duhail

At Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Piatek starred as Al Duhail cruised to a commanding 4-0 win over Al Sailiya.

The Polish striker opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a powerful header, rising high to meet Benjamin Bourigeaud's corner as goalkeeper Ahmed Kone could only watch the ball sail into the net.

The Bourigeaud–Piatek combination struck again in the 55th minute, with Piatek heading home another superb delivery from the French midfielder.

Eight minutes later, Piatek turned provider, setting up Bourigeaud to make it 3-0, before Ibrahima Bamba wrapped up the victory with the fourth goal in the 78th minute. Al Sailiya remained on 15 points, edging Al Ahli on goal difference and sitting just one point ahead of bottom side Al Shahania.

Al Sadd aim to extend winning run

Defending champions Al Sadd will host Umm Salal today at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium as they look to extend their impressive 10-match winning streak and strengthen their grip on the top spot.

“The match is very important for us, and getting the three points means a lot. From now on, all the remaining matches in the league are crucial, and we must aim to win every one of them,” Al Sadd star forward Akram Afif said at a press conference.

“We are ready to face Umm Salal. Our focus is on securing the three points so we can continue leading the league and retain the title,” he added.

Al Sadd assistant coach Sergio Allegri also expects a tough challenge from Umm Salal, who sit ninth with 16 points.

“The match will certainly be difficult. We are confident, but we know it will be a very tough game and we must give 100 percent of our effort to win the three points,” he said.

“We have to continue playing this way and maintain this level. This is the right path for us. Our goal is to keep winning and extend our lead in the Doha Bank Stars League.”

In other matches today, fourth-placed Al Rayyan (24 points) will face bottom side Al Shahania at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, while Al Arabi (24 points) take on Al Ahli (15 points) at Al Thumama Stadium.