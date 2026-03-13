Made In Korea Review: Stream Or Skip? Here's What Internet Is Saying About Priyanka Mohan's Film

Made In Korea appeared on Netflix and rapidly piqued viewers' interest. Here's a short glance at fan reviews, narrative, characters, and if the Korean film is worth watching this weekend.

Made in Korea, a Tamil film, is now available on Netflix. The narrative follows Shenba (Priyanka Mohan), a young woman from a tiny village in Tamil Nadu. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she arrives in Seoul, South Korea.

Far from home and surrounded by a strange culture, Shenba gradually finds her feet in a city that is both exhilarating and intimidating. As the film dominates the internet, let's see what Reddit people have to say about it.

A user who reviewed the film stated, "Honestly, it was refreshing compared to the usual masala films." Sure, some elements are implausible, such as a random guy at the airport befriending her, but many women live overseas alone. Overall, it was a lovely feel-good film that makes you believe there are still nice people out there (sic).

Another said, "This is a Queen movie with a Korean twist.. Nothing new and plenty of cringe acting.. The heroine's acting is pretty awful.. language delivery is sloppy.. Nothing new for millenials who lived through Queen. I am looking forward to seeing side-by-side comparison footage of Kangana Ranaut and this acting-less heroine (sic)." Another commented: "Tried to make it a wholesome movie, turned out to be a disappointment (sic)."

Made in Korea has received mixed reviews online, and it is now up to viewers to decide whether they want to see it.

#MadeinKorea Excellent undi ❤️Chala baga chesav papa @priyankaamohan ❤️Emotions, Music anni too good unnay time untey chudandi twitter/mQBKY64lbw

- Chimptu Babu (@Chimpteshwar) March 13, 2026

#MadeInKorea - Needed more K-Drama!A straight-fwd film that has neat setup & some heartwarming moments clicking but writing is very baseline for emotions to really land & things just pass by from one point to another... Fine for timepass!Pretty good perf from PAM AVERAGE twitter/FoaTLmnOGN

- Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) March 13, 2026

Story Made In Korea was originally announced as part of Netflix's February schedule. The picture debuted on the platform on March 12. The video alternates between ordinary surroundings in Tamil Nadu and the bustling streets of Seoul, creating two contrasting universes. Shenba is in the centre of it all, navigating foreign roads, new people, and situations she never expected to confront.

#MadeInKorea is now Trending #1 in India on #Netflix From Seoul to India, the K-wave is unstoppable. #PriyankaMohanGetting positive reports and great response from viewers everywhere. ❤️@priyankaamohan @Rakarthik_dir @riseeastcre twitter/G42EX17Ciy

- внαиυ αяυl (@BBhanuTweets) March 13, 2026

Made In Korea, which brings together talent from India and South Korea, aims to develop a cultural bridge on film, with Priyanka Mohan sharing the frame alongside Park Hye Jin and No Ho Jin. Ra. Karthik wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Sreenidhi Sagar under the banner Rise East Entertainment.