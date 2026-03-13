West Bengal DA Row: Govt Threatens Pay Cut, BJP Supports Strike

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The state could come to a standstill today due to the DA strike. Nabanna has warned government employees of salary cuts. In response, the BJP has promised its full support, with Suvendu Adhikari even offering legal assistance.State government employees are on strike today for their pending Dearness Allowance (DA). The situation has become a major face-off between the government and its staff. While employees are firm on their strike, Mamata Banerjee's government has issued a stern warning to foil it.The BJP has stepped in to support the state government employees. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari clearly stated that he and his party, the BJP, will stand by the employees and even provide legal help.State government employees had called for a strike on March 13 for their pending DA. The state was supposed to clear the 25% pending DA as per a Supreme Court order, but it didn't. Today, employees across the state are striking for this rightful due.In response, Mamata Banerjee's government has issued a strong warning. Nabanna released a circular stating that all government offices and state-funded organisations must function normally today. All employees have been ordered to report to work on time.The state government has also warned of salary deductions. The circular says that anyone absent without a valid reason on the day of the strike will face a pay cut. No casual leave or any other leave will be granted for the day. This makes it mandatory for all government employees to attend work.The government order specifies that any absence on this day will be treated as 'dies non'. This means the employee will not receive any salary for the day. However, the government has made exceptions to this rule for specific situations.The government will consider absences separately for employees who are hospitalised, have a death in the family, or have been on long leave for a serious illness before March 12. Those already on approved child care, maternity, medical, or earned leave are also exempt.The BJP has firmly stood by the state government employees in this situation. The Leader of Opposition, sitting next to the state BJP president, announced their full support for the DA protest. He added that if the state government cuts salaries or takes legal action, the BJP will provide legal assistance.Despite Nabanna's order, the state government employees remain firm on their decision to strike. They have made it clear that the government must pay their DA as per the Supreme Court's directive. They plan to continue their fight both in court and on the streets.The state government is also not backing down on its stance. Sources say the government has now filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the court's order on the DA case. This is a new legal step. Before this, the state had asked for time until December 31 to clear the 25% pending DA.
