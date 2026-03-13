Trisha Krishnan To Nayanthara: 5 South Indian Actresses Who Charge Crores Per Film

The demand for South Indian actresses is soaring, with stars like Trisha Krishnan and Nayanthara charging crores per film. Here's a look at five leading actresses whose hefty fees continue to stun fans and the industry.

For the past few years, the craze for South cinema has been huge. The industry is growing really fast. Big budgets, pan-India releases, and solid stories mean South films are popular not just in India, but worldwide. Many South actresses are now in demand in Bollywood and Hollywood, so they've increased their fees. Reports for 2025–2026 show that many stars from Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema are now among India's highest-paid actors.Nayanthara is also in high demand. Reports say she charged around Rs 10 crore for her Bollywood debut in 'Jawan'. Besides films, she also earned about Rs 25 crore by selling the rights of her wedding documentary to an OTT platform.Sai Pallavi started her career with the Malayalam film 'Premam', where she won hearts as 'Malar Miss'. Today, she is a pan-India star. According to reports, she charges around Rs 5 crore per film. She is set to appear in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. For this two-part film, reports suggest her total fee is between Rs 18 to 20 crore.Rashmika Mandanna is a top South actress, but her star power grew even stronger after appearing in 'Animal'. She has become one of the most bankable stars in recent years. As per reports, she took home about Rs 10 crore for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and charged Rs 4 crore for 'Chhaava'. For Salman Khan's movie 'Sikandar', she reportedly received around Rs 13 crore.

Trisha Krishnan is the highest-paid actress in South cinema. According to reports, she charges up to Rs 10-12 crore for a film. She has a massive fan following in Tamil and Telugu cinema and is still one of the most in-demand stars. News suggests she is charging around Rs 12 crore for her upcoming film 'Vishwambhara'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the South. She has made a strong mark in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi projects. Reports claim she charged around Rs 10 crore for the spy thriller series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. She also received about Rs 5 crore for the song 'Oo Antava' in 'Pushpa'. According to reports, Samantha's total net worth is estimated to be around Rs 100 to 110 crore. She will soon be seen in her upcoming Telugu film 'Maa Inti Bangaram'.