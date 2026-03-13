Shreya Ghoshal's Top 20 Superhit Songs That Defined Carrier Birthday Special

On the birthday of legendary playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, fans celebrate the voice that defined Bollywood romance for two decades. From timeless classics to modern chartbusters, her soulful songs continue to rule playlists across generations and languages, making her one of India's most loved and versatile singers.

