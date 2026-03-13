Endowments Authority Receives QR100,000 Donation To Support Waqf Al-Wuquf Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has received a new cash endowment worth QR100,000 from a female donor under the supervision of the directorate. The proceeds of the endowment will be allocated to the“Waqf Al-Wuquf” endowment initiative under the charitable and piety endowment fund.

The initiative reflects the continued commitment of benefactors to support endowment projects that focus on developing and expanding charitable assets while maximising their long-term impact in serving society.

According to the conditions set by the donor, the annual returns generated from the endowment will be directed toward establishing new endowments each year. This approach is designed to ensure the sustainable growth of charitable assets and expand the impact of endowment initiatives over time.

Records from the General Directorate of Endowments indicate that the donor has previously contributed to endowment projects, highlighting her ongoing commitment to institutional charitable work and her trust in the structured frameworks that ensure endowments are invested effectively and managed sustainably.

Commenting on the donation, Ghanem Abdul Latif Al-Rumaihi, Head of the Marketing Section at the Endowment Funds Department of the General Directorate of Endowments, said that repeated endowment contributions from the same donors reflect a growing awareness of the importance of endowments and their role in supporting society.

He explained that endowments represent one of the most significant forms of ongoing charity, as their benefits continue for generations.

Al-Rumaihi added that the Marketing Section works to raise public awareness about the importance of endowments and introduce the various forms they can take. This is done through awareness programmes and media materials highlighting the role of endowments in supporting community development and charitable initiatives.

He also noted that the holy month of Ramadan is one of the most important seasons during which many philanthropists are keen to contribute to ongoing charitable projects, as rewards for good deeds are multiplied during the blessed month. One of the unique features of endowments, he said, is that they transform charitable giving into a lasting act of goodwill that benefits successive generations.