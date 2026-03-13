ESET Launches Ecrime Reports To Give Security Teams A Strategic Edge Against Modern Cybercriminal Groups

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today released eCrime Reports, a new strategic offering in the ESET Threat Intelligence portfolio. As companies have become increasingly overwhelmed by the growth and complexity of ransomware and infostealers, the demand for high-quality, curated cyber threat intelligence (CTI) has grown. With ESET's new eCrime Reports, businesses have unprecedented access to data that shows how actual incidents unfold, including affiliate-level attack visibility, full attack-chain timelines and tooling, and region-specific telemetry.

“For over 30 years, ESET has helped governments, channel companies, and businesses stay protected from the world's most advanced cybersecurity threats,” said Roman Kováč, Chief Research Officer at ESET.“Our newly launched eCrime Reports combine technical depth with functional defense guidance – based on feedback from ESET's threat researchers around the world. This means law enforcement, IT, and security teams don't just read about threats; they gain insights needed to anticipate attacks, close gaps, and strengthen defenses proactively. Focused on ransomware and infostealers, these eCrime reports help organizations to strengthen their overall cybersecurity postures, particularly in high-stakes environments.”

The new offering comes in two tiers – ESET Threat Intelligence eCrime Reports and ESET Threat Intelligence eCrime Reports Advanced. These curated reports are built on proprietary data and telemetry, with unique insights from real-world intrusions occurring across the globe. By following TTPs, ESET's eCrime Reports uncover hidden clusters of activity, enabling and enhancing eCrime-related strategic decisions. Moving beyond monitoring MaaS and RaaS Dedicated Leak Sites (DLS), eCrime Reports can be supplemented with ESET's proprietary intelligence feeds, including Android Infostealer, Malicious Email Attachments, Ransomware, Cryptoscam, Phishing URLs, Scam URLs, Smishing, and more.

“Quality is essential in threat intelligence data,” said Kováč.“ESET Threat Intelligence customers are able to reduce maintenance and manpower associated with processing feeds – cutting through information overload associated with competitor threat intelligence offerings. Rather than struggling to sift through huge, noncurated external datasets, ESET's services allow organizations to quickly identify and prioritize emerging business risks and previously unknown threats – giving them more time to accelerate incident response, mount an effective defense, and implement an overall more proactive cybersecurity posture.”

A high-level overview of recent ransomware and infostealer campaigns distilled into strategic insights. Includes targeting patterns, attack progression, lessons learned, IoCs, and actionable guidance, to improve resilience.

Deep-dive reports on specific threat actors, campaigns, and more, detailing the full attack chain – from initial access to data theft. The technical analysis includes attacker tactics, tooling, infrastructure mapping, MITRE ATT&CK® coverage, and associated IoCs.

An executive-ready summary of current ransomware and infostealer activities. Outlines key trends, major incidents, and emerging threats, to help leadership set priorities and assess organizational risk.

A continuously updated stream of curated IoCs focused on ransomware gangs, their affiliates, and infostealer campaigns, delivered in standard STIX/TAXII format.

ESET AI Advisor enables security analysts and decision-makers to rapidly interpret incidents and act upon threats. Built on 20+ years of AI and ML expertise, this generative AI module seamlessly integrates into day-to-day operations of security analysts.

Direct integration with curated threat intelligence. Automatic IoC ingestion enriches defenses, streamlines workflows, enhances detection, and supports incident response operations.

ESET's eCrime Reports join the ESET Threat Intelligence portfolio, which includes three tiers, two of which are Premium APT Reports with in-depth analysis of global APTs, including state-aligned Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and North Korean groups. Supported by global threat hunters, these reports expose espionage activities, exploitation of vulnerabilities, and zero days – and have been expanded to include geopolitical context. ESET also offers 18 proprietary intelligence feeds and two sub-feeds, including Android threats, IoCs, Botnets, Phishing URLs, and more.

