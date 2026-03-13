Centre Seizes Illegal Synthetic Drugs Worth Rs 47 Crore And 3.5 Tonne Chemicals, 2 Held

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine facility engaged in the production of Alprazolam -- a psychotropic substance regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 -- in the Kondapalli Industrial Development Area of NTR district in Andhra Pradesh, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Searches at the premises led to the seizure of 237 kg of Alprazolam, estimated to have a market value of around Rs 47 crore, the ministry said in a statement.

The intelligence-driven operation, codenamed“Operation White Hammer”, conducted and uncovered a fully functional industrial setup allegedly manufacturing Alprazolam under the cover of a chemical manufacturing unit.

The ministry also said that officials recovered more than 800 kg of key raw materials, 2,860 litres of various chemicals, and industrial-scale equipment including reactors, driers and a centrifuge, indicating the existence of an organised and large-scale clandestine drug manufacturing facility.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was allegedly orchestrated by a chemist with over 20 years of experience in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector, who was working in collusion with an associate responsible for arranging raw materials and handling distribution networks in Hyderabad.

According to officials, the accused had rented the factory premises to carry out the illegal manufacturing of Alprazolam.

Both alleged masterminds have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Officials said that during the current fiscal, the DRI has dismantled eight clandestine drug manufacturing units through intelligence-based operations.

“During the current financial year, DRI has dismantled eight clandestine drug manufacturing units through intelligence-based operations, reaffirming its firm commitment to the Government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and to safeguarding society and people from the menace of narcotic and psychotropic substances,” they added.

Earlier in February, the Assam Rifles and the DRI -- in a joint operation -- seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 45 crore and arrested a drug peddler in Tripura.