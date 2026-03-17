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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.


2026-03-17 09:02:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:43 AM EST - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Announced positive symptom data from patients in the two highest dose cohorts from its ongoing Phase 1b/2a part of the RESOLVE trial evaluating EP-104GI for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $10.13.

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