Kazakhstan Ranks As Second-Largest Investor In Eurasian Region - EDB

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is the second-largest investor in the Eurasian region, Trend reports

This was stated by Alexander Zaboev, Head of the Centre for Integration Studies at the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), during an online presentation of the analytical report titled“Investment Dynamics in the Eurasian Region – Results and Trends.”

According to him, Kazakhstan is the second-largest investor in the region, where for many years the country had been the leader in terms of attracting investments from countries across the Eurasian region.

“Over the past two years, due to the dynamic growth of investment in Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan has slightly overtaken Kazakhstan in terms of the volume of investments attracted to its economy. However, Kazakhstan remains both the largest investor in the region and one of the key recipients of investment,” he explained.

He noted that a significant share of investments made by Kazakh companies is concentrated in the construction sector. These are mainly projects implemented in Central Asia.

“In addition, there are a considerable number of projects in the transport and logistics sector. It is also important to note that Kazakhstan is currently pursuing a very active policy aimed at expanding its transport and logistics capabilities. For this reason, it is acquiring assets in several other countries of the Eurasian region, which allows it to build convenient logistics routes to global markets. As an example, the purchase of a stake in Georgian port infrastructure can be mentioned,” Alexander Zaboev added.

Traditionally, the resource sector has dominated in terms of attracted investment. This is linked to oil and gas projects on the Caspian shelf.