Khamenei's Widow Alive: Iran Media Refutes Death Claims After Airstrikes

Iranian media have clarified that Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the widow of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is alive, dismissing widespread earlier reports that she had died following recent airstrikes on Tehran. The update comes amid continued confusion and conflicting information surrounding casualties from the strikes that reportedly killed the long-time Iranian leader.

The clarification was issued by the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency, which stated that initial reports of Bagherzadeh's death were incorrect.“We report that the spouse of the Supreme Leader, who was believed to have died as a martyr, is alive. Initial reports on this matter were mistaken,” the agency said.

Earlier accounts from Iranian state outlets had suggested she succumbed to injuries sustained during the same US-Israeli military operation that targeted senior leadership figures and strategic facilities. The strike campaign, which marked a major escalation in regional tensions, resulted in multiple casualties within the ruling establishment and triggered a wave of speculation about the fate of key members of Khamenei's family.

Although she was seriously injured in the February 28 airstrikes that killed her husband, indications suggest she managed to pull through the most critical phase. The clarification gathered traction after the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, released his first major written statement on the same day. Analysts pointed out that the message - which urged sustained military resistance and advocated closing the Strait of Hormuz - made no reference to his mother's death, something that would typically be expected during a period of mourning.

Reports indicate that the February attack caused widespread destruction in Tehran, hitting the fortified compound where Ayatollah Khamenei was believed to be located. Iranian authorities later confirmed his death, describing the strikes as a turning point in the conflict and a significant blow to the country's political leadership.

Amid the uncertainty, contradictory narratives about Bagherzadeh's condition continued to circulate on social media and in international media coverage. Some early updates claimed she had fallen into a coma and died days after the attack, while others suggested she had been critically injured but survived. The latest statement from Fars News Agency has now sought to put an end to the speculation by confirming that she remains alive, although no further details were provided about her health or location.

Bagherzadeh has largely maintained a private public profile throughout her husband's decades-long political career. Born in Mashhad, she married Ali Khamenei in 1964 and remained out of the political spotlight despite being closely linked to one of the most influential figures in Iran's modern history.

A Quiet Matriarch in a Changing Political Landscape

Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh has long remained one of the most low-profile personalities within Iran's ruling establishment. Born in 1947, she married Ali Khamenei in 1964 and largely stayed out of the public eye for decades, seldom making appearances or engaging in political discourse. Her continued presence adds another dimension to the ongoing shift in power as her son, Mojtaba, takes charge of the Islamic Republic during a period of heightened regional conflict.

At present, Tehran's official stance is unambiguous: earlier reports of her death were unfounded. She is seen as a surviving link to the closing chapter of an era shaped by her husband's 37-year leadership.