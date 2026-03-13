Korean Skincare Brand SUPPURU Introduces Plant-Derived PDRN Alternative Sourced From Centella Asiatica

MENAFN - GetNews) A new plant-derived ingredient innovation aims to offer a vegan alternative to salmon-based PDRN commonly used in K-beauty formulations.







Korean skincare brand SUPPURU has introduced a plant-derived form of polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN) sourced from Centella asiatica, marking the ingredient as a vegan PDRN alternative to the salmon-derived PDRN widely used in many K-beauty skincare formulations.

PDRN, short for polydeoxyribonucleotide, has become a prominent ingredient in the global skincare market due to its role in supporting skin barrier repair, improving elasticity and promoting overall skin renewal. Traditionally, the compound used in skincare and aesthetic treatments is derived from salmon DNA, which has raised interest among brands and consumers seeking plant-based or vegan alternatives.

SUPPURU's approach centers on what it describes as Cica-PDRN, a plant-derived compound extracted from Centella asiatica, a botanical ingredient commonly used in Korean skincare for its calming and skin-repairing properties. The company states that the ingredient represents a vegan PDRN alternative introducing a plant-based and cruelty-free alternative to salmon-derived PDRN while remaining compatible with vegan formulations.

According to the company, industry analysts note that the global demand for vegan cosmetics has been increasing in recent years, driven by consumer interest in sustainability, ethical sourcing and plant-based biotechnology. Market research firms estimate the vegan cosmetics sector will continue expanding steadily through the end of the decade, with skincare representing one of the fastest-growing segments.

SUPPURU said the launch aims to address a growing industry focus on PDRN alternatives that reduce reliance on animal-derived ingredients while maintaining the ingredient's functional benefits in skincare formulations.

“PDRN has become one of the most recognized ingredients in modern K-beauty skincare, but most consumers associate it with salmon-derived DNA,” said Yu Anya of SUPPURU.“Our goal was to develop a Centella asiatica PDRN that provides similar skincare functionality while remaining entirely plant-derived and compatible with vegan formulations.”

The ingredient appears in the company's Cica-PDRN Vitalizing Serum, which contains 2 percent Cica-PDRN alongside ingredients commonly used in barrier-repair and anti-aging formulations, including adenosine, madecassoside and Centella asiatica extract. According to the company, the formulation is designed to support skin hydration, calm irritation and improve the appearance of fine lines.







The introduction of cica PDRN also addresses a common misconception in the skincare market, where some formulations combine traditional PDRN with centella extracts. SUPPURU said its ingredient differs from those approaches because the PDRN itself is derived from Centella asiatica, rather than being combined with it.

“Consumers are increasingly interested in understanding how ingredients are sourced,” Anya said.“Developing a plant-based vegan PDRN derived from Centella asiatica reflects broader changes happening in biotechnology and skincare ingredient development.”

Interest in PDRN-based skincare has grown across Asia and globally, with the ingredient appearing in serums, toners and aesthetic treatments. Its popularity in K-beauty has been tied to claims of improving skin elasticity, strengthening the skin barrier and supporting collagen production.

According to SUPPURU, industry observers say the emergence of plant-derived PDRN alternatives may signal a broader shift within the skincare sector toward biotechnology-driven ingredients that combine traditional botanical extracts with molecular-level formulation techniques.

SUPPURU said it plans to continue exploring plant-derived biotechnology ingredients as the company expands its vegan K-beauty skincare portfolio.

About SUPPURU

SUPPURU is a Korean skincare brand focused on vegan formulations that combine botanical ingredients with modern skincare technology. The company develops products designed to support skin barrier health, hydration and overall skin balance.

Based in Seoul and operated by KORU Pharma Co., Ltd., SUPPURU produces cruelty-free skincare products and emphasizes environmentally conscious ingredient sourcing as part of its product development approach.