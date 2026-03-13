Andrea Baker Announces Upcoming Memoir In Due Time: How I Made Peace With My Inner Child, A Powerful Testament To Mental Health Recovery And Hope

Andrea Baker announces the forthcoming release of her deeply personal memoir, In Due Time: How I Made Peace with My Inner Child, a moving narrative that sheds light on healing from childhood trauma while living with schizophrenia and bipolar depression. This book offers an honest, faith-grounded exploration of emotional recovery, attachment wounds, and the slow work of learning to feel safe within oneself.

Unlike traditional self-help books, In Due Time: How I Made Peace with My Inner Child is written as a companion for readers navigating mental illness, emotional loneliness, and long-term healing. Through lived experience, therapy insights, affirmations, spiritual reflection, and inner child work, Andrea Baker invites readers to join her on a journey of rebuilding self-worth and emotional regulation over time.

The memoir addresses topics often left in silence, including schizophrenia, medication, therapy, abandonment, and the struggle to form healthy relationships after trauma. Rather than presenting quick solutions, the book emphasizes patience, realism, and compassion. Healing is shown not as perfection, but as a persistent process.

Andrea Baker writes with vulnerability about the challenges of mental illness while also offering hope rooted in faith and self-responsibility. Her story normalizes treatment, encourages boundary setting, and challenges the stigma surrounding serious mental health diagnoses. Readers will find validation in her honesty and comfort in her steady voice.

In Due Time: How I Made Peace with My Inner Child is designed for adults navigating mental health challenges, individuals in therapy, survivors of childhood trauma, faith-based readers seeking emotional healing, and caregivers or advocates looking for authentic insight. The book speaks directly to those who feel unseen or misunderstood, reminding them that healing does not have an expiration date.

This memoir serves as a testament to resilience and self-compassion, demonstrating that recovery can unfold slowly yet still be profoundly meaningful. Readers searching for connection, understanding, and hope will find it within these pages.

Availability:

Andrea Baker's memoir, In Due Time: How I Made Peace with My Inner Child, available on Amazon and other leading platforms:

About the Author:

She learned the truth about God at six years of age through her organized religious sects. They taught her stepdad to read. Her stepdad taught the brother studying with them to read. In first grade, a sister named Tyra studied with her. Tyra later became a lesbian and was disfellowshipped. Her parents were not baptized, and Andrea's parents were not baptized either. So they arranged for different pioneers to study with her. She learned how to pray, study, and do research. At sixteen, she dedicated her life to serving God and got baptized. A mental health diagnosis lurking in the background made this difficult. As years passed, her schizophrenia became more potent, leading to hard truths.

Book Name: In Due Time: How I Made Peace with My Inner Child

Author Name: Andrea Baker

ISBN Number: 979-8245300917

Paperback Version: Click Here

Kindle Version: Click Here

Audiobook Version: Click Here