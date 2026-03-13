Charlotte Spice Company Wins Top Honor At North Carolina Specialty Food Awards

MENAFN - GetNews)



The NCSFA, a division of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, runs an annual competition evaluating specialty food products from member companies across the state. Flavor Seed's win marks its second recognition from the association. Its taco seasoning, Rock Yo' Taco, placed second in the Pantry category in 2021.

Charlotte, NC - Flavor Seed, a Charlotte-based organic seasoning company, received first place in the Pantry category at the 2024 North Carolina Specialty Food Association Best in Taste Awards for its Italian seasoning blend, The Godfather.

Founder Adam Jenkins launched the company after discovering seasoning recipes and a business plan among his late father's belongings following his death in 2010. The elder Jenkins had developed the recipes over a period of years but never brought them to market. Adam Jenkins and his wife Ashley spent several years developing the product line before beginning commercial production in Charlotte.

"Every ingredient is something we'd be comfortable feeding our own family. That was the standard from day one and it hasn't changed," said Jenkins.

The company produces 16 seasoning blends. Each carries USDA Organic certification, Kosher certification, and is verified gluten free and Non-GMO. According to the company, its formulations contain no fillers, preservatives, anti-caking agents, or known allergens, and all herbs and spices are steam cleaned rather than irradiated. Products are packaged in glass jars with resealable refill pouches available separately.

The organic spices sector has seen sustained growth in recent years. According to Grand View Research, the global organic spices market was valued at $1.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8 percent through 2030. The research firm attributed growth in part to the expansion of online retail channels and increased consumer interest in product labeling transparency.

The regulatory framework governing organic products has also tightened. The USDA's Strengthening Organic Enforcement rule, fully implemented in March 2024, introduced expanded certification requirements, mandatory fraud prevention plans, and enhanced supply chain traceability standards across the organic industry. Multiple industry sources described the rule as the most significant update to the National Organic Program since its creation.

Flavor Seed products are available through the company's website, Amazon, and select North Carolina retail locations. Full ingredient lists for all blends are published at flavorseed.

CONTACT: Flavor Seed

Adam Jenkins

980-737-3919

flavorseed

@flavorseed