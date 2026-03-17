Arif Developments Hosts Iftar At Burj Al Arab With Royal Family Members

Published: Tue 17 Mar 2026, 4:32 PM

Arif Developments hosted an exclusive Iftar evening at the Burj Al Arab, attended by members of the Royal Family, reinforcing confidence in the strength of the UAE real estate market.

The evening served as a meaningful occasion to come together during Ramadan, a time that encourages generosity, unity, and appreciation for community. The gathering brought together distinguished guests, creating an atmosphere of warmth, reflection, and shared purpose.

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the event provided a remarkable setting where guests shared Iftar and engaged in thoughtful conversations while embracing the spirit of the holy month. The serene surroundings and welcoming ambience offered the perfect environment for strengthening relationships and fostering new connections.

The occasion also reflected the positive outlook surrounding the UAE's property sector, which continues to demonstrate resilience and sustained growth. Guests expressed confidence in the market's long-term prospects and highlighted the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of real estate in the region.

Sharing his thoughts on the evening, Arif Abdul Latif, founder and chairman of Arif Developments, said:“Ramadan is a time that reminds us to appreciate the people around us and strengthen the bonds that connect our communities. The evening offered a remarkable setting to nurture meaningful relationships, share the spirit of Ramadan, and celebrate the connections that make our journey meaningful.”

The gathering concluded with a renewed sense of confidence in the continued growth of the UAE's real estate sector.