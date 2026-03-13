Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Biggest Paid Preview Record, Becomes No.1 Film Across India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has already created a major buzz before release. The film has broken the paid preview advance booking record of They Call Him OG starring Pawan Kalyan. Here's how much it has earned so far.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has shattered the record for the biggest paid preview collection in Indian cinema, even before its official release. This record was earlier held by Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG', which had earned about ₹21 crore net from its paid previews. Now, Ranveer Singh's movie has crossed this figure just on the strength of its advance sales.

The advance bookings for the film's paid preview on March 18 are going on fantastically. According to a report by koimoi, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' had already registered a gross collection of around ₹22.3 crore from its advance sales for the paid preview by 4 PM on March 12.

The advance bookings for the film's opening day have not yet fully started in all theatres. Despite this, some cinemas in Mumbai saw a tremendous response from the audience as soon as bookings for the first weekend opened. Trade reports suggest that the speed of advance sales is continuously increasing.

Now, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has its eyes set on the big opening day collection record. Currently, Sunny Deol starrer 'Border 2' holds the record for the biggest opening of 2026, earning about ₹32.1 crore net in India on its first day. Trade experts believe that if the advance bookings continue at this pace, 'Dhurandhar 2' can easily cross this figure even before its release.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is hitting theatres on the occasion of Eid 2026. The Ranveer Singh starrer is already on a path to break records before its release, and trade experts believe that its advance bookings and opening day collections could set several new box office records.